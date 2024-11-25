Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Holiday spirit to light up the stage in Christmas comedy

Jordan Ooten, Student Reporter
November 25, 2024
Every Christmas Story Ever told is set to premiere on Dec. 4, 2024.

“Every Christmas Story Ever Told” will bring fun and jokes to the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.

“It’s not a super serious thing. There’s a lot of improvisation that goes into it. It’s just jokes after jokes after jokes,” Daniel Calwell, one of the stars of the production, said. “We’ve been having a lot of fun making it, and I think people are really going to like it.”

“Every Christmas Story Ever Told” will show from Dec. 4-7 at 7:30 p.m. every night at the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre.

The play is a unique take on Christmas classics, like Rudolph and the Grinch. The three main actors,Calwell, George Kinley and Gavin Spiewak, will attempt to fill every classic Christmas character into one show.

“We’re sort of sending up all of these other Christmas stories that people know and sort of poking fun at some of the classic stories,” Calwell said.

What Calwell is most excited about people seeing is the set for the production.

“We have hundreds of Christmas lights all over the theater, so it’s going to be a real spectacle, and I think people are going to be real blown away by the set and the set design,” he said.

Calwell’s favorite part about the production is working with the cast and crew, calling director Jack Sarillo “great” and stage manager Eliza Olick “awesome.”

“It’s definitely just been fun to collaborate with all of these people,” he said.

When asked about what it has been like working with Kinley and Spiewak, Calwell said that they’re both “just absolutely hilarious guys.”

The trio met at auditions for this production, and Calwell said that they “hit it off right away.”

“I talked to them for maybe a minute, and we were all just dying laughing just talking with each other,” he said. “They’re just really funny guys, and I think together we make a pretty good team.”

Jordan Ooten can be contacted at [email protected].

