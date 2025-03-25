Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
The Parthenon
The Parthenon

Track & Field break records in outdoor season opener

Nate Harrah, Sports Editor
March 25, 2025
Courtesy of HerdZone
Marshall Track & Field athletes compiled over 37 top five finishes throughout the whole invitational.

During the outdoor season opener, Marshall Track & Field set two school records this weekend with its Men’s 4×100 relay and the Men’s Long Jump.

“I’m extremely proud of our team’s effort this weekend,” Director of Track & Field Keith Roberts said. “There are some key attributes I look for in recruiting, and three of those were glaring this weekend. One, I want supportive teammates. We were the loudest team at the meet. Marshall pride was on full display among our team as well as in the stands. We had local families and family from far away who were out in full force.”

Marshall also placed well in the 400-meter Hurdles with AJ Young placing first. Justin Lipscomb placed first in the Men’s 1500 recording a time of 3 minutes, 56.42 seconds.

The Herd also had a good outdoor opener in the field events with Addison Painter scoring a school record for the long jump, recording a mark of 7.55 meters, breaking a nearly 30 year long school record while scoring third overall in the event.

Story continues below advertisement

Lara Check scored first in the Women’s Long Jump, recording a mark of 6.24 meters.

Haleigh Crum also had a good showing in the Women’s Long Jump event, recording a jump of 5.91 meters and scoring third in the event.

Men’s Shot Put also had a good showing, with Anthony Dunbar placing first with a recorded mark of 15.46 meters

“Those were great marks today,” Roberts said on the first day of the track meet. “To win against that level of competition is a great way for Lara to start the season. Addison’s performance was very impressive as well. He was the top collegiate, finishing close behind two professional athletes. Both of their marks put them in a good spot to qualify for the NCAA Championship First Round.”

The Herd will continue its outdoor season with the Raleigh Relays held at the NC State Track Complex starting March 27.

Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected]

