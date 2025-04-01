Swimming & Diving celebrates a week of awards

Marshall Swimming & Diving may have wrapped up for the season, but end of the season awards are on the way.

Swimmer Kseniia Luniushina was named the 2024-25 Sun Belt Conference Freshman and Outstanding Swimmer of the Year. Madeline Hart was also named the Elite Award Winner as top performer in the conference.

Seven swimmers and divers were named First-Team Sun Belt All-Conference with Luniushina and Hart joining Paige Banton, Grace Kelsheimer, Eszter Laban, Lauren McNamara and Audrey West as the named honorees.

Parker Lynch, Mia McBride, Preslava Tosheva and Molly Warner were each named Second-Team Sun Belt All-Conference honorees as well.

Hart, West, Kelsheimer and Warner were also named to the CSC Academic All-District Team as announced by the College Sports Communicators.

To be eligible to be named, each individual member must have maintained a 3.5 GPA and either competed in five competitions or a top eight finish at a conference meet.

All four have advanced to voting to be named to the Academic All-America Teams.

Swimming & Diving also announced in October to celebrate Alumni Weekend, there will be the “Duel in the Pool” with the Herd battling the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Frederick A. Fitch Natatorium.

