Courtesy of hmafestival.com The event poster for the 14th year of the HMAF

Reuniting old bands is part of the allure of the Huntington Music and Arts Festival’s 14th year, said a talent manager involved with the upcoming event.

“Getting to see old bands that used to play or people who lived in Huntington coming back after a long time – it’s nice to see them all again,.” said Tyler Cooper, talent manager for WhizzBang Booking and Management.

The HMAF, a free festival highlighting local talent from around the area, will host its main event this Saturday, Aug. 31, in the Ritter Amphitheater from 12 a.m. to 10 p.m. Art, music and local food vendors will feature at the festival.

“It’s important to showcase the unique and robust talent in our area,” Cooper said.

When asked about who he is most excited for people to see at the HMAF, he named the headliners “incredible singer-songwriter” Gabe Lee and “great local band” Wayne Graham.

For more details on the event, those interested should go to hmafestival.com.

