Baseball wins the final battle, loses the war against the Trojans

Nate Harrah, Sports Editor
April 1, 2025
Even though the team lost the series, each game featured close scores, being one run apart.

Marshall fell to 13-15 on the season, 3-6 in SBC play, with the series loss against the No. 17 Troy Trojans this past weekend.

However, Marshall was able to have a late game comeback extra innings win in the final game of the series, giving the Herd momentum in its next series.

“Hard fought victory against a good ball club,” Herd Baseball head coach Greg Beals said after the win. “We pitched really well today and all weekend. Moak got us into the middle of the game. Albright, Krebs and Baird were tough. Most importantly, we went right back to Weyrich, and he responded extremely well. Big hit again from Murdoch with the home run and a clutch game winner from Halter. We must gain confidence and build off this weekend.”

It was Troy’s first extra inning game of the season, as Marshall scored five runs in the eighth inning to fight its way back into the ballgame.

In the final game of the series, designated hitter Ethan Murdoch hit his team-leading eighth homer of the season while shortstop Maika Niu registered his 11th multi-hit effort of the season with outfielder Jackson Halter registering his ninth.

Clint Moak started on the bump, allowing four runs on five hits and no walks with four punchouts across 4.1 frames.

The second of the series was a heartbreaker for Marshall.

The Herd held the lead 3-1 with a quality start from pitcher Griffin Miller with a season-high eight strikeouts all the way until the eighth inning until Trojans catcher Brooks Bryan was able to hit a three RBI triple to give Troy the nail on the coffin for the game.

Marshall looks to ride the momentum of its first top 25 win of the season with another top 25 matchup against the No. 13 ranked Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Jack Cook Field with the first game scheduled on Friday, April 4, at 6 p.m.

Nate Harrah can be contacted at [email protected]

