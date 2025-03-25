Zach Bryan to perform at the Joan, Marshall community will get first priority in ticket sale

Student Body President Brea Belville announced Tuesday, March 25, country artist Zach Bryan will be returning to Huntington.

Bryan, who visited the university on Oct. 5 during a football game, will be performing a show inside the Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Aug. 30.

Belville said the Marshall Artists Series, along with athletics and the university, made this inaugural stadium concert possible.

“I hope students are excited to have such a monumental event to help kick off the fall semester in August,” she said. “It’s more than just a concert; it’s a powerful way to bring people together, build community through a shared love of music and showcase all that Marshall has to offer.”

The August show is open to the public, but faculty members, staff and students will be getting early access in an email going out Wednesday, March 26, at 6 p.m.

The general public will be able to purchase tickets on Friday, March 28.

Back in October, Bryan’s tour manager and West Virginia native, Jay-Michael Cisco, was also seen during the game and received a shoutout in Bryan’s social media announcement Tuesday morning.

“Excited to be back in a place that has always treated my boys and me like family,” Bryan said. “Playing this one not only because we want to but because (Cisco) would have killed us if we didn’t.”

Sarah Davis can be contacted at [email protected]