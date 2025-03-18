Winter Arts Fest brings out local vendors, creators

A renaissance is happening in Huntington, and it is in Central City, the director of RenewAll said.

The Winter Arts Fest in Huntington took place on Thursday, March 13. Artists set up in local businesses in the antique district of Central City.

Raine Klover, the executive director for the Huntington Children’s Museum, said, “We’ve had lots of people coming through, enjoying the different spaces and getting to see all the different vendors and artists, and we’re just having a good time down here.”

The streets of Central City were filled with visitors who stopped by the many artisans he had set up. The event featured nine pop-up galleries from local artists and six activities, ranging from a painting reveal to meeting the artist and more.

This event not only highlights the local artists and interests but also continues to nourish the creativity of the local arts.

Huntington artist Kathryn Thompson said, “I think it’s definitely pushed me in my art.”

She said it feels like something she can’t slack off on, and she feels the need to make something not only for herself, but for the community around here.

“It’s been a real driving course for me. It also just makes me feel like not just as an artist, but as a member of the community. I’m still honored,” Thompson said.

Artists at the event said there had been a great turnout, and they loved meeting so many people.

Jade Painter, co-owner of the Pale Horse Emporium, said, “We are seeing a lot more traffic than I expected, which is awesome, and we love to see that. We haven’t really got to set up inside the shop, so this is our first time actually setting up in-shop, which is really awesome. It’s a really cool experience being here, so I’m really happy that they invited us this year to come set up.”

Lauren Kemp, the director of RenewAll, said Central City has been a center of ideas and interests shared by the local community members. They are so glad RenewAll can continue its mission of bringing together creative and industrial energy in Central City.

She hopes anyone can find a place in Central City that feels like home when they walk in.

“If you want to find authentic Huntington, stop by Central City,” Kemp said.

