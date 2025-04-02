Sunrise Movement shines a light on community needs

Sunrise Movement Huntington’s first priority is the environment; however, the organization worked in unison to make their voices heard regarding local injustices at last week’s City Council Meeting, one Sunrise Movement Huntington leader said.

London Donahoe, the hub coordinator for Sunrise Movement Huntington, said Mayor Patrick Farrell’s budget did not resonate with members of Sunrise Movement Huntington, sparking their involvement at the meeting.

“We knew that as young people, we have a voice,” Donahoe said. “What better way to express that by organizing with other groups that are fighting to change some local policy.”

Specifically, Donahoe said himself and other members of Sunrise Movement Huntington banded together and spoke out due to the cuts made to the Huntington City Mission and the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter.

“The overnight emergency shelter, which houses 70 people, was a priority,” Donahoe said. “Our most vulnerable population, and their only place they can call home, was at risk.”

Despite no prior plans to speak at the meeting, Donahoe said he spoke a total of three times in response to decisions made by local policymakers.

“I spoke up and just urged our leadership to be better,” Donahoe said. “As a young person, I witnessed leadership qualities that even young people could be better than.”

Meanwhile, Donahoe said he spoke in support of amendments made by Huntington Councilwoman Ally Layman and Holly Smith Mount, Huntington City Council District 6 representative.

In addition to supporting Huntington’s unsheltered community at the City Council Meeting, Donahoe said Sunrise Movement Huntington organized a community cleanup at the City Mission Sunday, March 23.

“We used that as a time not only to make a difference and clean up some litter, but to make a statement to our mayor and representatives,” Donahoe said. “We won’t stand for cuts towards the Huntington City Mission.”

Donahoe said post-cleanup the date to close the overnight emergency shelter at the Huntington City Mission was extended.

“I’m not sure if that’s a direct cause of our event or speaking out,” Donahoe said. “However, we definitely did see some impact and differences made regardless of what sparked it.”

As for the future, Donahoe said they plan to support the Huntington City Mission, Harmony House and the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter in all capacities.

“Making a difference now that the budget has been approved can take the form of many things,” Donahoe said. “We can still fight to support these organizations no matter what that may be.”

While Sunrise Movement Huntington plans to always advocate for local policy, Donahoe said the organization plans to rally young people to speak out against issues on the state and federal levels as well.

“This is a time where we can really energize young people with the governments closest to them,” Donahoe said. “But also, we plan to work with delegates to work on national and state policy.”

Kaitlyn Fleming can be contacted at [email protected].