Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Celebrating Women’s History: Marshall library leader recognized by city

Kaitlyn Fleming, News Editor
March 27, 2025
Brooks has been honored by the city government for her involvement in the community. (Courtesy of Marshall University)

After years of serving college campuses through academic librarianship, it remains evident there is immense power in unseen contributions, one Women’s History Month street banner recipient said. 

Monica Garcia Brooks, Marshall University’s dean of libraries, was one of 90 women honored with a banner in downtown Huntington due to her contributions to the city. 

“This honors not just my contribution, but it embodies the contribution that this library system has on the campus and Huntington community,” Brooks said. 

Brooks said her work in the collegiate environment is much larger than herself; rather, it represents her love for working in higher education and with students—something that stemmed from her early career. 

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s always something new to learn, and you are always watching the profession change,” Brooks said. “I’ve watched librarianship change from where we first started, to the point where everything is almost all digitized.” 

Currently, Brooks said her work focuses on the administration side of the library—something she enjoys, but wishes she took her time reaching. 

“I didn’t get to be a librarian long enough,” Brooks said. “It’s a true pursuit, and getting people excited about projects is great, but giving them tools to succeed is everything.” 

In addition to providing academic resources, Brooks said librarians have the power to provide a plethora of content, no matter the political landscape. 

“Academic libraries do not censor, it’s just not a thing,” Brooks said. “We are in solidarity with our public and school library counterparts, but there is value in having access to information.” 

Meanwhile, Brooks said her inspiration to pursue librarianship originated from not just women who came before her, but women who work alongside her. 

“Monserrat Miller, director of the Drinko Academy is a dear colleague and friend who initiated that,” Brooks said. “I’m super grateful to her and her support.” 

Along with Miller, Brooks said Sarah Tucker, chancellor of the Higher Education Policy Commission, emboldened her to continue to work with statewide libraries to benefit West Virginia. 

Likewise, Brooks said her male counterparts have brought not only diversity to a female-dominated field but interesting perspectives on library evolution throughout the pandemic as well.

“We were on the cutting edge of how online education evolved,” Brooks said. “It was fun to be a part of that period of COVID to see how we made things happen.”

Above all, Brooks said intellectually stimulating those not just on campus but also in the Huntington area has always been her main objective. 

“I would encourage any young person to pursue a career that absolutely aligns with their desires and interests,” Brooks said. “Don’t do what everybody wants you to be—I’m so happy I chose something that, to me, was exciting.” 

Kaitlyn Fleming can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$545
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Local News
Huntington Mayor, Patrick Ferrell speaking at the City Council Meeting. (The Parthenon/Wade Sullivan)
Huntington City Council holds pressurized budget discussion
Collective 37 Co-directors, Morgan Napier and Brooke Olivarri signing the agreement with Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Megan Archer. (The Parthenon/Soleil Woolard)
Collective 37 signs partnership with Huntington Chamber of Commerce
The 2024 Cats on Mats event
EveryBODY Fitness to host Cats on Mats for International Rescue Cat Day
Cabell County neighborhoods, roads flood due to heavy rainfall
Cabell County Courthouse during the President's Day protest.
Protesters raise objections to Trump administration at Cabell County Courthouse
Harmony House's day shelter is located on 4th avenue in Huntington.
Harmony House seeks new space for a stronger future
More in NEWS
Kate Meek is the president of the Women in Chem club. (Courtesy of Marshall Women in Chem Instagram)
Women in Chem form bonds inside and outside the lab
State Seal of WV. (Courtesy of the WV State Legislature)
March in West Virginia history: key events through the years
Zach Bryan and his tour manager Jay-Michael Cisco at the Marshall Football game on Oct. 5, 2024. (The Parthenon/Wade Sullivan)
Zach Bryan to perform at the Joan, Marshall community will get first priority in ticket sale
President Donald Trump arrives to address a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Political science professor gives input on Trump’s address to Congress
Cartoon by James Harris, published in March 16, 2000, edition of The Parthenon.
Spring break then and now: Same places, different prices
Alumnae relations in sororities: A changing landscape
More in SPOTLIGHT
The Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity is making a stop in Huntington as part of their tour. (Courtesy of Marshall Artists Series)
Film festival to visit Marshall for seventh year
Students utilize study spots outside the student center on a warm weekday.
Student tips and tricks for stress reduction and management
Marshall University is home to nearly 200 international students this semester; 189 from 41 different countries.
Herd International: A glimpse into global students at Marshall University
The festival brought life to the Central City area of Huntington.
Winter Arts Fest brings out local vendors, creators
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman talks about the resentencing of Erik and Lyle Menendez for the murders of their parents decades ago, during a news conference in Los Angeles, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Menendez brothers seek help from Gov. Newsom, DA revokes resentencing recommendation
Marshall's food pantry is ran by the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics (The Parthenon)
Campus food pantry addresses food insecurity
Donate to The Parthenon
$545
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal