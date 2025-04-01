Softball steals the series against top rival in style

Marshall Softball stays among the top of the Sun Belt softball leaderboard as the team took a 2-1 series against top rival Texas State in fashion with an extra inning 5-4 walk-off victory with a home run in the bottom of the ninth.

At the time of the first game, Marshall and Texas State were the top two seeds in the Sun Belt standings.

“It felt great,” first basewoman Rielly Lucas said. “The at-bat before, I got out. I turned to Diamond (Leslie), who was behind me, and told her to pick me up, and she did just that. She tied the game with that hit, and we were right back in it. That last at-bat, I knew I had to do the same. I told Brooklyn (Ulrich) I had her back and was going to pick her up. That’s what’s so special about this team: We truly play for one another, and it’s such a special experience.”

The home run wasn’t the only moment to produce drama in the batter’s box. In the bottom of the seventh, the Bobcats held onto a 3-1 lead. However, Leslie was able to hit a two-out, bases-loaded single to score two runs to tie the game 3-3 as extra innings started.

However, Texas State would lead after a RBI single from infielder Aiyana Coleman in the top of the eighth.

In the bottom of the eighth, again with two outs, Marshall center fielder Kasia Parks hit a first pitch home run to tie the game to give Marshall the final inning it needed to seal the game and the series win.

“This team continues to fight,” head coach Megan Zerkle said. “You can never count them out. We had gutsy performances in the circle and hitters that found a way to get it done when it mattered. Incredible weekend from a squad that still has so much more to bring. Herd fans, thanks for coming out. Stay excited.”

In addition to all the dramatics in the offense, Marshall’s Paige Maynard pitched all nine innings, with 196 pitches thrown to score her eighth win of the season. Maynard also struck out five and stranded 13 Bobcats.

Marshall is now tied for first place in the Sun Belt Conference with a record of 7-2, tied with the Georgia Southern Eagles and the ULM Warhawks.

The Herd now looks forward to a three-game series against the Appalachian State Mountaineers, with the first game being slated for Friday, April 4, at noon.

