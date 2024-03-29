Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Recent Stories
SPOTLIGHT
NEWS
Brooks (left) and Alford (right) pose with a HerdCon 2024 prop wearing their shirts from the university’s first HerdCon.
HerdCon Cultivates Community, Organizers Say
Sarah Davis, News Editor • March 27, 2024
View All
SPORTS
Beeman was the only player with over 10 points for the Herd.
Hokies Hurdle the Herd
Joseph DiCristofaro, Sports Editor • March 28, 2024
View All
CAMPUS LIFE
Rachael Peckham presenting for the Artists, Scholars and Innovators Lecture Series
Rachael Peckham Unpacks Confessional Writing
Kaitlyn Fleming, Student Reporter • March 29, 2024
View All
The Parthenon on Twitter

Documentary ‘Roleplay’ Debuts on Campus

Cyd Collins, Student Reporter
March 29, 2024
A+still+from+the+documentary+Roleplay
Courtesy of Paavo Hanninen
A still from the documentary “Roleplay”

Exploring themes of sex and consent for college students, the “Roleplay” documentary’s first public screening took place in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center’s Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre on Thursday, March 28.

Directed by Katie Mathews and produced by Darcy McKinnon, the film follows a group of college students at Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana, along their process of writing the script for a play about sexual assault and sexuality on college campuses.

The students vary in race, sexual orientation and experiences with sex and consent, using their stories and emotions to drive the development of the script forward. The students made rewrites and alterations throughout the process to feel better represented in the play.

During filming, the students faced difficult questions about relationships and identity with each other, and some were reminded of their past sexual experiences during rehearsal of certain scenes. Many of them were also processing their own traumas or difficult conversations during the play’s production, which pushed the realism the cast wanted to emphasize.

Story continues below advertisement

Mathews originally polled Tulane University about sexual assault on campus, which sparked the idea for the play. The results indicated that 40% of students had experienced sexual assault of some kind at the university. 

This documentary was meant as a way for students to voice their experiences and be honest, as Mathews saw a lot of her own experiences in these college students and wanted to bring awareness to this issue. 

McKinnon is a documentary filmmaker who joined the production of “Roleplay” after filming had started. While in attendance at the screening, McKinnon gave a talk about the film and the play itself to highlight what production was like and how this film sparks conversation.

“I think everybody, when those statistics come out, whenever it happens – whether it’s a particularly newsworthy terrible incident or whether it’s people really starting to understand how pervasive sexual violence can be – the impulses are always to do something about it,” McKinnon said.

 In reference to these impulses, McKinnon said, “I think to tell kids how to act, like, ‘Don’t drink. Don’t go out late,’ or tell women how to act, and there’s a desire to do something, and I think it’s a really difficult problem to solve.”

Because this is a problem within our interpersonal relationships and culture, McKinnon said, the medium of a play is effective because theater and acting are about interpersonal relationships and making things feel more human and raw. Sexual assault is a topic brought up on many campuses, and the film’s goal is to open the door to discussing it to bring about change in the culture around it.

“Roleplay” is currently available for licensing and is in production in high schools and colleges around the country.

Leave a Comment
Donate to The Parthenon
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in ARTS
Honoring Women Through Song
The AIDS Memorial Quilt created for AIDS Awareness Week
Marshall Remembers AIDS Victims
The Wolves explores girlhood through the inner-workings of a soccer team. Courtesy of Sholten Singer
'The Wolves' Portrays Struggles of Girlhood
Gabriella Bellomy in “Every Brilliant Thing”
Students Produce One-Woman Show
Alexander Vance took inspiration from Black artist Kehinde Wiley for his winning poster.
Black History Month Poster Competition Celebrates African Americans and the Arts
Graci Davis with her work titled “Preserve Your History.”
Appalachian Identity Explored in Art Exhibit
More in Reporters
Rachael Peckham presenting for the Artists, Scholars and Innovators Lecture Series
Rachael Peckham Unpacks Confessional Writing
(Eiffel Tower) The Marshall University Chamber Choir took a 10 day trip to France to participate in four performances.
Chamber Choir Travels to France
Ed and Ann Bingham, music professors
Couples on Campus: The Binghams
Students Support the Language Department at Review Board
SGA Senator Hayleigh Slater
SGA Aims to Save Students’ Time
The Herd is 5-2 this season at the new Jack Cook Field.
Herd Walks Off Redhawks
More in Theater
The cast of ‘She Kills Monsters’ posing during the production.
Theater Production Receives Award
The poster for the upcoming play
REVIEW: ‘The Winter’s Tale’ Had Its Moments
The poster for the upcoming play
Play Postponed Due to COVID Among Cast
Come From Away logo
Marshall Artists Series Presents ‘Come From Away’
Nikki Riniti pours a cup of ale for Jack Cirillo during The Book of Will.
REVIEW: ‘The Book of Will’ Celebrates the Legacy of William Shakespeare 
The poster for the play
'Book of Will' Delves Into the Works of William Shakespeare

The Parthenon

Marshall University's Student Newspaper
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Parthenon
$85
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The Parthenon Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *