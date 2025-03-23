Film festival to visit Marshall for seventh year

The BANFF Mountain Film Festival returns on April 3 at 7 p.m. at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center for its seventh year.

Angela Jones, the director of the Marshall Artist Series, said the event will feature seven short films about the outdoors, recreation and the environment. Tickets go on sale March 24. Student tickets are free, and tickets for the public are $15.

Jones said the films’ focus on outdoor activities should resonate with West Virginians.

“It’s very family-friendly, and it’s just a great experience,” Jones said. “Especially here in the state of West Virginia, where we have so many outdoor recreation opportunities.”

Jones believes the event is a great way to learn about what is possible around the world.

“The benefit of the exposure is that, you know, just kind of shows you what is possible,” Jones said. “It kind of gives you that sense of adventure, and ‘I can do that myself.’”

While there isn’t a specific film that she would consider her favorite, Jones said she believes the best part of the event, unlike other film festivals, is not knowing what to expect from the films.

“This one, you kind of go in, and many times you don’t even know what they are,” Jones said. “And then you walk out and go, ‘that was great.’”

