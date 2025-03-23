Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Film festival to visit Marshall for seventh year

Nolan Duncan, Staff Reporter
March 23, 2025
The Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity is making a stop in Huntington as part of their tour. (Courtesy of Marshall Artists Series)

The BANFF Mountain Film Festival returns on April 3 at 7 p.m. at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center for its seventh year.

Angela Jones, the director of the Marshall Artist Series, said the event will feature seven short films about the outdoors, recreation and the environment. Tickets go on sale March 24. Student tickets are free, and tickets for the public are $15.

Jones said the films’ focus on outdoor activities should resonate with West Virginians.

“It’s very family-friendly, and it’s just a great experience,” Jones said. “Especially here in the state of West Virginia, where we have so many outdoor recreation opportunities.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jones believes the event is a great way to learn about what is possible around the world.

“The benefit of the exposure is that, you know, just kind of shows you what is possible,” Jones said. “It kind of gives you that sense of adventure, and ‘I can do that myself.’”

While there isn’t a specific film that she would consider her favorite, Jones said she believes the best part of the event, unlike other film festivals, is not knowing what to expect from the films.

“This one, you kind of go in, and many times you don’t even know what they are,” Jones said. “And then you walk out and go, ‘that was great.’”

Nolan Duncan can be contacted at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$545
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in ARTS
The festival brought life to the Central City area of Huntington.
Winter Arts Fest brings out local vendors, creators
The best era of music according to Marshall students
Kris Hillen at the West Edge Factory (The Parthenon/Holly Belmont)
Huntington Artist Kris Hillen holds first public exhibit
Cody Lumpkin and Ian Nolte, assistant professors in the English department at Marshall University recording their podcast at HerdCon. (The Parthenon/Ashton Pack)
Marshall professors discuss guilty pleasure films at HerdCon
Javier Zamora, author of "Solito" (Marshall Artist Series)
Marshall Artist Series to feature Javier Zamora
Courtesy of Felinton Inc. Entertainment
Documentary showcases devastation from war in Ukraine
More in Festivals & Events
Craft Your Calm, courtesy of Marshall University Counseling Center
Counseling Center hosts “Craft Your Calm” to help relieve stress and anxiety
Joel Peckham, Associate Professor at Marshall University speaking at the event.
A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series highlights university writers
Every Christmas Story Ever told is set to premiere on Dec. 4, 2024.
Holiday spirit to light up the stage in Christmas comedy
Monta's book discussing the power of liberal education
Columbia scholar talked the transformative power of classic philosphy at the MSC
Mean Girls national Broadway tour
'On Wednesdays We Wear Pink': Broadway show Mean Girls to come to campus
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. is a native of Piedmont, WV.
Henry Louis Gates Jr. to host talk at Joan C. Edwards Playhouse
More in SPOTLIGHT
Students utilize study spots outside the student center on a warm weekday.
Student tips and tricks for stress reduction and management
Cartoon by James Harris, published in March 16, 2000, edition of The Parthenon.
Spring break then and now: Same places, different prices
Marshall University is home to nearly 200 international students this semester; 189 from 41 different countries.
Herd International: A glimpse into global students at Marshall University
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman talks about the resentencing of Erik and Lyle Menendez for the murders of their parents decades ago, during a news conference in Los Angeles, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Menendez brothers seek help from Gov. Newsom, DA revokes resentencing recommendation
Marshall's food pantry is ran by the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics (The Parthenon)
Campus food pantry addresses food insecurity
Cicada Books is a combined bookstore-coffee shop located in the Antique District of Huntington.
Finding yourself on the shelf at Cicada Books
Donate to The Parthenon
$545
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal