Huntington Artist Kris Hillen holds first public exhibit

Holly Belmont, Staff Reporter
March 11, 2025
Kris Hillen at the West Edge Factory (The Parthenon/Holly Belmont)

Descending from a long line of artisans, a sixth-generation Huntington native held his first solo public art exhibit Wednesday, March 5, at the West Edge Factory, showcasing his paintings.

Kris Hillen, the owner of The Frame Station, presented his art collection titled, “The Path Will Present Itself,” which was a decade in the making. 

The paintings, inspired by Appalachian lore and landscape, range from watercolors to acrylics –each telling a story unique to each viewer. 

When asked about an abstract painting titled, “A Different View,” he said, “I think, almost, that’s me kind of crawling through the Appalachia because I’ve spent a lot of time driving.”

Referring to the bright beacon of light atop the painting, Hillen said it represents his own mind, which is “on fire.” 

“I think anyone with anxiety or depression can relate to that,” he said. 

Hillen said he creates based solely on what looks interesting to him. 

“Like these pallet paintings – I built them just because I liked the way they looked, and I filled in the spots,” he said.  

A particular set of pallet paintings, he said, were built purely because he “liked the way they looked.” He said even if he died tomorrow, his unfinished paintings would still look the way he wanted. 

Hillen, partial to using watercolors, said people should always interpret art in whatever way they feel is right to them.

“The way I paint, it tells itself to me as I go,” he said. “A lot of these paintings, unless they’re very clearly illustrated – a lot of them just kind of work themselves out in the process.” 

Hillen credited his great-grandparents with helping shape him into the artist he is today. 

“I come from an artistic family. My great-grandparents were painters and sculptors, and they did big, fat palette painting,” he said. 

Describing their work as atmospheric, he said seeing the creation of such artwork may have allowed him to dream more freely. 

When asked if he had a message for Marshall students, he said, “I do specifically want to tell every student that it’s very okay to be your sincere, authentic self – to express yourself. Whatever feels best.” 


Holly Belmont can be contacted at [email protected]

