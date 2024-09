Since its inception in 1936, the Marshall Artist Series has been a source of cultural enrichment, providing the greater Huntington area with a rich repertoire of performances for 88 years. Shows are free to Marshall University students, made possible not by tuition but by generous donations from the community.

The Marshall Artists Series has unveiled its 2024-2025 season lineup, which includes Broadway musicals, thought-provoking guest speakers and the much-anticipated return of the International Film Festival. The College of Arts and Media, home to the Marshall Artist Series, will also collaborate with the theatre department for two shows: The SpongeBob Musical and A Doll’s House.

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024

Henrik Ibsen’s three-act play “A Doll’s House” is a thought-provoking piece that highlights social and gender issues from the late 1800s. It tells the story of Nora, a woman who realizes her life is not what it seems, and the consequences of her awakening.

Saturday, Oct. 20, 2024

West Virginia mainstay Mountain Stage returns to Huntington, featuring the blues stylings of JD Simo and Luther Dickinson, bluegrass music from the Kyle Tuttle Band, the storytelling of John Craigie and Kentucky’s own Wayne Graham.

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024

The International Film Festival, a beloved tradition, will once again grace our screens. This year’s lineup features the Oscar-winning “Anatomy of a Fall” and the Oscar nominees “Robot Dreams,” ”Perfect Days” and “Past Lives.”

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024

Tina Fey’s Broadway musical adaptation of the movie of the same name, “Mean Girls,” brings a mix of comedy and high school drama to the stage.

Friday, Nov. 15, 2024

A conversation with Henry Gates Louis Jr., Harvard professor and West Virginia native, as part of the Distinguished Speaker Series.

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024

Fifteen-time Grammy award winner Ricky Skaggs will perform traditional and modern Christmas melodies with his Kentucky Thunder backing band.

Thursday, March 6, 2025

A conversation with New York Times bestselling author Javier Zamora will outline his travels through El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico and the United States as part of the Distinguished Speaker Series.

Thursday, April 3, 2025

The Banff Mountain Film Festival will screen short films documenting extreme sports.

Wednesday, April 23, 2025

A beloved animated character comes to life on stage in “The SpongeBob Musical.”

Monday, April 14, 2025

The Tony Award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen” highlights self-discovery and mental health awareness.

