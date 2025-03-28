Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Beyond substance use disorder: Collegiate Recovery Community supports recovery for all

Kaitlyn Fleming, News Editor
March 28, 2025
(Courtesy of Allison Conley)
Members of the Collegiate Recovery Community at Harmony House (Courtesy of Allison Conley)

Normalizing conversations around recovery of all kinds on college campuses is the first step in breaking the stigma, one champion of Marshall’s Collegiate Recovery Community said.

Allison Conley, communications specialist for the Marshall University Center of Excellence for Recovery, said providing a safe haven for those struggling is the key objective of the CRC. 

“Recovery is a unique approach,” Conley said. “It takes community, and we are offering a safe place through our services.”

Similarly, Jeremy Bailey, the AmeriCorps member with the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network and Marshall’s Collegiate Recovery Community, said the true success of engaging with the organization is through events and community. 

Story continues below advertisement

Bailey said themed support groups will be a highlight of the semester’s end, starting on Friday, April 4.

“I think it helps to have a secondary thing that you can do,” Bailey said. “It helps everyone relax a bit more and encourages them to open up a bit.” 

In addition to support groups with themes ranging from “Ramen and Recovery” to “Paint and Process,” the Collegiate Recovery Community facilitates mental health first aid training. 

“Anyone who plans to work with youth will learn how to assist those who may be in crisis or struggling with their mental health,” Bailey said. 

Bailey said the CRC offers other resources to those in recovery or supporting one in recovery, such as ally training, naloxone training and monthly bowling events to let those in recovery blow off some steam during the busy school year. 

Meanwhile, Ryan Elkins, peer recovery support specialist for the Collegiate Recovery Community, said while he currently helps students navigate their recovery process, he once relied on the support of the same organization. 

“If not for the CRC, I don’t think I would have made it,” Elkins said. “I didn’t know we had free counseling or free behavioral health services, and those resources really propelled my academic career.” 

Bailey said the Collegiate Recovery Community takes a holistic approach to recovery – something that has proved to be beneficial for those who seek assistance from the organization. 

“We have to come at recovery from every single angle,” Bailey said. “Working on the prevention side and then meeting with students who are already in recovery.” 

Coupled with a holistic approach to recovery, Elkins said remaining committed to challenging the stigma around recovery is a main goal of the organization. 

“Reduce the stigma, stop marginalizing and break the microaggressions,” Elkin said. “Don’t project onto people in recovery and with mental illness, but be that supporter, the person who speaks out and shows compassion to people who are falling short.” 

Likewise, Conley said recognizing recovery encompasses much more than substance abuse alone is vital in understanding the support the Collegiate Recovery Community provides. 

“We offer support for those in recovery of any sort of issue,” Conley said. “Gambling, drugs, eating disorders and so many more we provide support for.” 

To mirror this, Elkins said, “We are all in recovery from something, and recovery is all inclusive for everyone who needs a little extra help and support.” 

As for the future, Bailey said the Collegiate Recovery Community is highly anticipating National Collegiate Recovery Week from April 14 to April 18. 

“We will host The Power of U.S. Collegiate Recovery and Community on Monday of that week,” Bailey said. “We want to make sure everyone knows that we’re here to support.”

Kaitlyn Fleming can be contacted at [email protected].



