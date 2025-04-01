‘Dear Evan Hansen’ student tickets sell out

The Marshall Artist Series will be showing the Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen” in April.

The musical will be shown at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on Monday, April 14, at 7:30 p.m.

Angela Jones, the director of marketing and external affairs for the Marshall Artist Series, said the show is about the current world of social media and the interconnectedness of life with the current digital world.

“It’s about how we’re all reliant on social media and how our lives are interconnected more than ever now just because everything is online,” Jones said. “I’m really looking forward to it. The student response was great.”

Jones said the Marshall Artist Series was excited about having this show on the calendar and was glad to see its appeal.

“We knew going in the season that this show was going to have a lot of student appeal, and we were excited about it,” Jones said. “We wish we had a bigger theater because we know we could have more people be able to come see the show.”

Jones said the show sold out on tickets quickly due to the excitement people were looking forward to. She said for people to keep their eyes peeled if anyone cancels their tickets or to give the office a call to see if they have any tickets available.

The Marshall Artist Series has “The SpongeBob Musical” scheduled after “Dear Evan Hansen,” produced by the Marshall University School of Theatre and Dance.

“There’s opportunities for students to see ‘The SpongeBob Musical,’ and it is a cool partnership,” Jones said. “We offered it to our patrons as a way to expose them to what’s happening on campus with the theater department, and there is also a live orchestra with students from the School of Music.”

The Marshall Artist Series has had dozens of events and plans to bring new ideas and experiences to all its patrons. Jones said even though “Dear Evan Hansen” is sold out at the playhouse, people should find a showing, so they can experience it themselves or check out other events that are going on, not just ones by the Marshall Artist Series.

“I recommend them checking out other events as well, and I hope it inspires students to seek it out,” Jones said. “Check out what else is happening. I mentioned SpongeBob because it’s geared towards students, and I think it is going to be a fun time. If you have never been to a show at the performing arts center, there’s your chance as well.”

Soleil Woolard can be contacted at [email protected]





