Marshall University’s Department of Theatre and Dance announced their 2024-2025 season on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.

A season filled with diverse productions offering a range from classic tales to a holiday production is set to hit Marshall’s campus, one leading member of the department said. “We’re thrilled to offer a season that offers our patrons an eclectic mix of productions,” said Sam Kincaid, project coordinator for the Department of Theatre and Dance.

Kicking off the season is the Fall Dance Concert on Oct. 5 with an event time forthcoming.

The season continues with “A Doll’s House” by Henrik Ibsen, the story of a young couple in a drama-filled marriage. Set in an era where women’s rights were severely limited, the production tells the tale of a housewife finding her own way despite her controlling husband.

Story continues below advertisement

“A Doll’s House” will be showcased from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. in the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre, located in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.

In December, meanwhile, Kincaid said the Department of Theatre and Dance looks to spread some holiday cheer with “Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!).”

Featuring work from Michael Carleton, James FitzGerald and John K. Alvarez, this holiday production exhibits comedy-inspired Christmas tales with special appearances from classic Christmas figures such as Rudolph and the Grinch.

This festive show will be presented from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7 in the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre.

Kicking off the spring semester will be “Sylvia,” a comedy focused on pets.

“‘Sylvia’ is something that any pet owner will want to see,” Kincaid said.

The comedy will be presented from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre.

Nickelodeon’s “The SpongeBob Musical” will hit the stage next, bringing what Kincaid called a “circus-like atmosphere.”

“The SpongeBob Musical” will be showcased from April 23 to April 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse. In addition, a matinee show will be performed on April 26 at 2 p.m.

The Department of Theatre and Dance collaborated with Alchemy Theatre Troupe, the Marshall Artists Series, the Marshall School of Music and the Marshall School of Art & Design to make these performances possible.

Students from the School of Art and Design had the unique opportunity to design posters for the shows.

Kincaid said patrons who want to learn more about the productions are encouraged to attend post-show discussions with members of the production on Oct. 19, Dec. 4, Feb. 19 and April 23.

Season tickets are available at the Joan C. Edwards Box Office or by calling 304-696-2787.