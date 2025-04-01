Campus lit up in teal for Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Teal lights were installed on campus at Light the Night hosted by the Violence Prevention and Response Program on March 31 to begin Marshall’s recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month during April.

Alyssa Hager, the coordinator for the Violence Prevention and Response Program, said teal was used because it is the official color for Sexual Assault Awareness Month. She said this year was the first time students could come out and help place the lights.

“We usually do this independently, but we thought it would be a good opportunity for people to get involved,” Hager said.

Alongside helping put out lights, students could also stop by the Memorial Student Center and make smores. Graduate assistant Justin Clevenger said making this a bigger event helps to spread awareness of the month.

Story continues below advertisement

“The event is important to help kind of get a more visual aspect to awareness,” Clevenger said. “This year, we decided we wanted to get the community involved, kind of make an event where people can feel like they’re helping spread awareness more.”

Clevenger said Monday’s event was the first of many to be held in April to help not just spread awareness but also support victims.

“We want to make sure that we get the awareness out, so that people know that it happens,” Clevenger said. “And also that victims know that they’re not alone.”

One student helped place the lights because of what she learned in classes. Criminal justice major Demi Olinlamp said after learning more about sexual assault crimes, she wanted to use her voice to be a part of the event and spread awareness.

“As a criminal justice major, I learned a lot, unfortunately, about really tough crime and how crime goes significantly unreported,” Olinlamp said. “Sexual assault is one of the many crimes that go extremely underreported,”

Hager said events like this are important to show the campus community the resources available and remind them that survivors have a line of support. The event helps Hager show she welcomes students with respect.

Nolan Duncan can be contacted at [email protected].