Henry Louis Gates Jr. To Host Talk at Joan C. Edwards Playhouse

Jordan Ooten, Student Reporter
November 9, 2024
Courtesy of the Marshall Artists Series
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. is a native of Piedmont, WV.

Topics concerning African American history and genealogy will be discussed by cultural critic and Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates Jr.

Marshall President Brad D. Smith will moderate the event at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Angela Jones, the director of marketing and external affairs for the Marshall Artists Series, said Gates “has a lot of topics that I think are interesting.”

She also talked about how Gates’ book has been a part of the curriculum at Marshall and many students have been reading his books for some courses.

“I was talking with another student who had read one of his books as part of the Appalachian Culture class,” Jones said. “So, I think there’s a lot of reasons that people should be excited that he’s coming.” 

When asked about what she hopes students will take away from this event, she said, “I just hope that people appreciate the conversation.”

“The conversation is going to be moderated by President Brad Smith, so I’m sure he will ask some interesting questions,” she added. “I just think any time – if you had to read a book before and you enjoy the book and then you get to experience the author, I think that there’s always just going to be a really cool takeaway from that – having that in-person experience.”

Describing what others can take away from his conversation, Jones said, “I hope that people take away tidbits about his life and his reflections about growing up in Appalachia – about being such an authority on African American history – as well as having his own TV show about genealogy that’s been going for many years.”

Gates has hosted since 2012 the TV series “Finding Your Roots,” which airs on PBS.

He has also written many books. Some of his most recent books include “Stony the Road: Reconstruction, White Supremacy, and the Rise of Jim Crow,” “The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song” and “The Black Box: Writing the Race.”

Jordan Ooten can be contacted at [email protected].

