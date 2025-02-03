Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Stringer Visiting Writers Series Highlights University Writers

Maggie Gibbs, Copy Editor
February 3, 2025
Scott Price
Joel Peckham, Associate Professor at Marshall University speaking at the event.

Since 1989, the A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series has brought exceptional authors to Marshall University. Hosted by the Department of English, the series welcomes six to eight authors each academic year, giving students and the community the opportunity to engage with accomplished literary voices.

The spring reading on Jan. 29 brought a few familiar faces, spotlighting Marshall’s own faculty: Joel Peckham, Sara Henning and Cathy Pleska.

Students introduced each professor, highlighting their achievements, before each read from their works. With standing-room-only, the event served as a reminder of the literary talent on Marshall’s campus.

Maggie Gibbs can be contacted at [email protected]

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in ARTS
Resilience of the Dot Man, Michael Fife's Art Journey
Courtesy of Huntington CVB.
Before Huntington Author Talk with Robert Thompson
Musical duo performs free recital on campus
Cover of a banned book
Cicada Books combats censorship in new banned book club
Every Christmas Story Ever told is set to premiere on Dec. 4, 2024.
Holiday spirit to light up the stage in Christmas comedy
Monta's book discussing the power of liberal education
Columbia scholar talked the transformative power of classic philosphy at the MSC
More in Festivals & Events
Mean Girls national Broadway tour
'On Wednesdays We Wear Pink': Broadway show Mean Girls to come to campus
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. is a native of Piedmont, WV.
Henry Louis Gates Jr. to host talk at Joan C. Edwards Playhouse
University President Brad D. Smith poses in front of a pumpkin designed in his likeness.
Kenova Pumpkin House gears up for 46th anniversary
International Film Festival free to students
International Film Festival free to students
Becky Borlan
Art conference highlights public artists
The concert will take place in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
Marshall Artists Series kicks off with Mountain Stage Concert
More in SPOTLIGHT
Greek Life Training Focuses on Safety and Inclusivity
Obinna Anochili-Killen, forward for The Marshall Thundering Herd.
Marshall Falls Short Against Georgia State in Hard-Fought Battle
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Georgia State
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Georgia State
Courtesy of Marshall University
Fitness for All: Dive into the Rec Center's workout classes
President Donald Trump speaks at the 2025 House Republican Members Conference Dinner at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Fla., Jan. 27, 2025.
Trump prioritizes immigration, DEI rollback and government reform in first week
Hilary Brewster
‘We all do better when we all do better,’ English professor says on DEI ban
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal