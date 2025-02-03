Stringer Visiting Writers Series Highlights University Writers

Since 1989, the A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series has brought exceptional authors to Marshall University. Hosted by the Department of English, the series welcomes six to eight authors each academic year, giving students and the community the opportunity to engage with accomplished literary voices.

The spring reading on Jan. 29 brought a few familiar faces, spotlighting Marshall’s own faculty: Joel Peckham, Sara Henning and Cathy Pleska.

Students introduced each professor, highlighting their achievements, before each read from their works. With standing-room-only, the event served as a reminder of the literary talent on Marshall’s campus.

