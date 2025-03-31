Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Soul Food Café opens in Huntington

Holly Belmont, Staff Reporter
March 31, 2025
Soul Food Cafe (Courtesy of Soul Food Cafe Facebook)
Soul Food Cafe (Courtesy of Soul Food Cafe Facebook)

A Georgia entrepreneur and pastor brings home-style, Southern cooking to Huntington on 4th Avenue, serving up comfort, tradition and family-centered ideals with every bite. 

Lamario Bradwell recently opened Soul Food Café, a family-owned business venture whose concept was envisioned long before it came to fruition. 

“You know, I spend time at home cooking, and it just so happens we actually had the vision for a restaurant back in 2009 in Atlanta,” Bradwell said. 

They originally showcased their menu at a pop-up tent, which Bradwell said the public responded well to. 

Story continues below advertisement

The next steps, he said, included setting up at festivals to rack in revenue, which proved to be successful. 

Bradwell said he aimed to create new employment opportunities, especially for individuals experiencing hardships. 

“We understand the opioid crisis here in Huntington,” he said. “We did a faith and recovery form when we first moved here. Some of our prominent dignitaries: Mayor Williams, Chief Ray Cornwell, Jan Rader – they all participated.”

He said they talked about ways to “improve the relationship between the faith community as well as the recovery community and how we can work together.” 

“Many of the employees that you see working here are also members of our congregation or just people within the community who may not necessarily have certain opportunities due to some background issues and things of the nature,” he said. 

When asked what inspired the restaurant, boasting black and orange as signature colors, Bradwell said he “just listens to the voice of Lord Jesus Christ.” 

He said for the community, the focus is how to advance the Kingdom of God. 

“It is big for us to put people in the position where they can thrive and prosper, not only in terms of their heart and mind, but also physically, naturally and financially,” he said.  

Bradwell also doubles as the pastor of Second Coming Family Life Church on Washington Boulevard. Many of his employees are members of his congregation. 

Gina Johnson, Huntington native and employee, said she enjoys her work and the environment. 

“Everybody works together to get it done,” she said. “We all help each other. Not only that, most of us are already friends.”

When asked about Bradwell as her boss, she said, “He’s about his business, but he’s gentle and kind with it.”

Holly Belmont can be contacted at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$545
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Local News
Brooks has been honored by the city government for her involvement in the community. (Courtesy of Marshall University)
Celebrating Women's History: Marshall library leader recognized by city
Huntington Mayor, Patrick Ferrell speaking at the City Council Meeting. (The Parthenon/Wade Sullivan)
Huntington City Council holds pressurized budget discussion
Collective 37 Co-directors, Morgan Napier and Brooke Olivarri signing the agreement with Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Megan Archer. (The Parthenon/Soleil Woolard)
Collective 37 signs partnership with Huntington Chamber of Commerce
The 2024 Cats on Mats event
EveryBODY Fitness to host Cats on Mats for International Rescue Cat Day
Cabell County neighborhoods, roads flood due to heavy rainfall
Cabell County Courthouse during the President's Day protest.
Protesters raise objections to Trump administration at Cabell County Courthouse
More in NEWS
Photo of Emily Price (left) and Bree Moats (right). (Courtesy of Bree Moats)
Marshall majorettes balance the spotlight and sisterhood
Margaret Lemos is a professor of law at Duke University. (Courtesy of Duke Law School)
Amicus Curiae tackles partisanship in U.S. Supreme Court
The partnership will create jobs and new experiences for students.
Marshall University partnership to bring economic growth to students and community
Members of the Collegiate Recovery Community at Harmony House (Courtesy of Allison Conley)
Beyond substance use disorder: Collegiate Recovery Community supports recovery for all
Kate Meek is the president of the Women in Chem club. (Courtesy of Marshall Women in Chem Instagram)
Women in Chem form bonds inside and outside the lab
State Seal of WV. (Courtesy of the WV State Legislature)
March in West Virginia history: key events through the years
Donate to The Parthenon
$545
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal