Soul Food Café opens in Huntington

Soul Food Cafe (Courtesy of Soul Food Cafe Facebook)

A Georgia entrepreneur and pastor brings home-style, Southern cooking to Huntington on 4th Avenue, serving up comfort, tradition and family-centered ideals with every bite.

Lamario Bradwell recently opened Soul Food Café, a family-owned business venture whose concept was envisioned long before it came to fruition.

“You know, I spend time at home cooking, and it just so happens we actually had the vision for a restaurant back in 2009 in Atlanta,” Bradwell said.

They originally showcased their menu at a pop-up tent, which Bradwell said the public responded well to.

The next steps, he said, included setting up at festivals to rack in revenue, which proved to be successful.

Bradwell said he aimed to create new employment opportunities, especially for individuals experiencing hardships.

“We understand the opioid crisis here in Huntington,” he said. “We did a faith and recovery form when we first moved here. Some of our prominent dignitaries: Mayor Williams, Chief Ray Cornwell, Jan Rader – they all participated.”

He said they talked about ways to “improve the relationship between the faith community as well as the recovery community and how we can work together.”

“Many of the employees that you see working here are also members of our congregation or just people within the community who may not necessarily have certain opportunities due to some background issues and things of the nature,” he said.

When asked what inspired the restaurant, boasting black and orange as signature colors, Bradwell said he “just listens to the voice of Lord Jesus Christ.”

He said for the community, the focus is how to advance the Kingdom of God.

“It is big for us to put people in the position where they can thrive and prosper, not only in terms of their heart and mind, but also physically, naturally and financially,” he said.

Bradwell also doubles as the pastor of Second Coming Family Life Church on Washington Boulevard. Many of his employees are members of his congregation.

Gina Johnson, Huntington native and employee, said she enjoys her work and the environment.

“Everybody works together to get it done,” she said. “We all help each other. Not only that, most of us are already friends.”

When asked about Bradwell as her boss, she said, “He’s about his business, but he’s gentle and kind with it.”

Holly Belmont can be contacted at [email protected].