‘On Wednesdays We Wear Pink’: Broadway show Mean Girls to come to campus

Promoting the “Mean Girls” musical coming to Marshall University on Nov. 13 has been a labor of fun, said a representative of the Marshall Artists Series.

“This is a type of show that you can do fun things with,” said Angela Jones, the director of marketing and external affairs for the Marshall Artists Series, “and I think just the imagery for the show and the pink – and then there’s “Mean Girls Day” – so there’s just been a lot of fun that we’ve had with it. So, we’re looking forward to it.”

“Mean Girls” will show at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

The musical, based on the book by SNL actress Tina Fey and the iconic 2004 film starring Lindsay Lohan, is about a new girl in school who befriends a group of popular girls only to find out they are not what they seem.

“It’s a big Broadway show here on campus,” Jones said. “You don’t have to leave campus, so I’m excited for that, and it’s just going to be a good time – lots of fun, lots of music and just good energy.”

When asked about what people who haven’t seen the original “Mean Girls” film can take away from this production, Jones said, “I hope that people are entertained and enjoy themselves.”

“I think that they’ll take away some humor. I think that they’re just going to walk away from it entertained and having enjoyed themselves,” she said.

