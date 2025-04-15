‘Paws in the Park’ brings Huntington dog owners together

The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District held their annual Paws in the Park event April 11 for the local dogs in Huntington.

The event had over 6000 eggs for dogs to find and get a treat out of. There were also more events for the dogs and their owners to participate in after the egg hunt.

Recreation coordinator Sydney DeVaney said, “We have pictures with the Easter Bunny, we’ve got our egg hunt going on for large and small dogs and we’ve got a costume contest for all the dogs dressed up today. We also have Bernie’s Buddies here with us.”

As the egg hunt kicked off, the pups filled Ritter Park, excited to get a tasty treat.

On top of the festivities, the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, a local animal rescue and advocate group, appeared at the park selling handmade goods and sponsorship opportunities for their rescues.

Stephanie Dunkle, the founder of Bernie’s Buddies, said the group has been excited about the Easter egg hunt and is looking forward to the Halloween event the park and recreation district hosts in the fall.

Bernie’s Buddies works with over 25 organizations ranging from animal clinics, other rescue agencies and animal advocate groups to care for all the local animals here in Huntington.

Paws in the Park has been an annual event hosted by GHPRD since 2016.

GHPRD will host two Easter egg hunts for all ages on Saturday, April 19. One will be at Rotary Park at 10 a.m. and another at St. Cloud Commons Park at 1 p.m.

The organization also started another dog-focused event for the Halloween season, Doggie Trick or Treat, which will take place later in the year.

Soleil Woolard can be contacted at [email protected]





