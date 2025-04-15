Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

‘Paws in the Park’ brings Huntington dog owners together

Soleil Woolard, Student Reporter
April 15, 2025
Dog owners posing with the Easter Bunny at Paws in the Park. (The Parthenon/Soleil Woolard)
Dog owners posing with the Easter Bunny at Paws in the Park. (The Parthenon/Soleil Woolard)

The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District held their annual Paws in the Park event April 11 for the local dogs in Huntington.

The event had over 6000 eggs for dogs to find and get a treat out of. There were also more events for the dogs and their owners to participate in after the egg hunt.

Recreation coordinator Sydney DeVaney said, “We have pictures with the Easter Bunny, we’ve got our egg hunt going on for large and small dogs and we’ve got a costume contest for all the dogs dressed up today. We also have Bernie’s Buddies here with us.”

As the egg hunt kicked off, the pups filled Ritter Park, excited to get a tasty treat.

Story continues below advertisement

On top of the festivities, the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, a local animal rescue and advocate group, appeared at the park selling handmade goods and sponsorship opportunities for their rescues.

Stephanie Dunkle, the founder of Bernie’s Buddies, said the group has been excited about the Easter egg hunt and is looking forward to the Halloween event the park and recreation district hosts in the fall.

Bernie’s Buddies works with over 25 organizations ranging from animal clinics, other rescue agencies and animal advocate groups to care for all the local animals here in Huntington.

Paws in the Park has been an annual event hosted by GHPRD since 2016.

GHPRD will host two Easter egg hunts for all ages on Saturday, April 19. One will be at Rotary Park at 10 a.m. and another at St. Cloud Commons Park at 1 p.m.

The organization also started another dog-focused event for the Halloween season, Doggie Trick or Treat, which will take place later in the year. 

 

Soleil Woolard can be contacted at [email protected]



View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$545
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in ARTS
The festival stopped in Huntington as part of its world tour.
Banff Mountain Film Festival brings global adventure to campus
Dear Evan Hansen soundtrack cover (Courtesy of Amazon)
‘Dear Evan Hansen’ student tickets sell out
The Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity is making a stop in Huntington as part of their tour. (Courtesy of Marshall Artists Series)
Film festival to visit Marshall for seventh year
The festival brought life to the Central City area of Huntington.
Winter Arts Fest brings out local vendors, creators
The best era of music according to Marshall students
Kris Hillen at the West Edge Factory (The Parthenon/Holly Belmont)
Huntington Artist Kris Hillen holds first public exhibit
More in Festivals & Events
Cody Lumpkin and Ian Nolte, assistant professors in the English department at Marshall University recording their podcast at HerdCon. (The Parthenon/Ashton Pack)
Marshall professors discuss guilty pleasure films at HerdCon
Courtesy of Felinton Inc. Entertainment
Documentary showcases devastation from war in Ukraine
Craft Your Calm, courtesy of Marshall University Counseling Center
Counseling Center hosts “Craft Your Calm” to help relieve stress and anxiety
Joel Peckham, Associate Professor at Marshall University speaking at the event.
A.E. Stringer Visiting Writers Series highlights university writers
Every Christmas Story Ever told is set to premiere on Dec. 4, 2024.
Holiday spirit to light up the stage in Christmas comedy
Monta's book discussing the power of liberal education
Columbia scholar talked the transformative power of classic philosphy at the MSC
Donate to The Parthenon
$545
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal