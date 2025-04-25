Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Marshall students weigh in on campus caffeine culture

Holly Belmont, Staff Reporter
April 25, 2025
Kaitlyn Fleming
Beyond a caffeine fix, coffee can often serve as a social aspect for students.

Caffeine and college students — basically corresponding puzzle pieces, one fueling the other through endless assignments, exams and social engagements. 

A simple cup of hot morning coffee seems to have become nearly nonexistent among this age group, with most reaching for energy drinks and $8 iced coffees from Starbucks. 

What was once considered an adult beverage has evolved into something much trendier, as iced coffee photos and drink order suggestions litter social media platforms. 

But what do college students themselves say regarding their caffeine intake? 

The best way to know is to simply ask. 

A recent Instagram poll offered insight into what choice of caffeine college students feel they need to get through the end of the semester. 

Participants were asked, “What’s your choice of caffeine for finals?”

Out of 112 responses, 45% said, “Iced coffee;” 37% said, “Energy drinks;” 14% said, “Hot coffee;” and 4% said, “Other.”  

Iced coffee, no surprise, really stole the show, and that makes sense considering Marshall has its own Starbucks directly inside the student center. 

Not only that, but Huntington itself is overflowing with local and chain coffee shops, most of which are within just a few miles or yards from campus. It’s not uncommon to see students walking into class with a cold brew in hand, whether or not it’s 30 degrees outside. 

Whether it’s a caramel macchiato or a plain iced coffee with a splash of half and half, cold caffeinated drinks have become the gold standard for on-the-go students. 

A follow-up poll targeting coffee drinkers asked participants, “Where do you get your coffee?”

Out of 64 responses, 45% said “Starbucks;” 30% said “7 Brew;” 14% said, “Dunkin;” and 11% said “Grindstone.” 

Convenience and familiarity win out, though some students seek out smaller, local shops, favoring an intimate, more personal vibe. 

With so many options around campus, caffeine culture could be less about environment and more about energy. Whether it’s a quiet booth for studying or an old couch in the back of a local coffee joint, it becomes a place where people convene and caffeinate.

