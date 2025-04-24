Tennis wraps up regular season: looks forward to SBC Tournament

Marshall Tennis wrapped up the regular season with a loss against the Georgia State Panthers.

For doubles, Sophia Hurrion and Aisling McGrane swept their match against Francesca Miglio and Maria Paredes, going 6-0 in the match.

However, Georgia State’s Luciana Galvez and Sara Radojevic won the battle against Johanna Strom and Nel Van Hout, with the final score being 6-1 for the Panthers

The Panthers held the momentum in the back-and-forth match between Georgia State’s Pragnya Kumar and Sierra Sandy and Marshall’s Alina Mokrynskaya and Emma Vanderheyden, with the match ending in a 6-3 win for the Panthers.

For the singles rounds, Georgia State held on to their lead in matches going 3-1 in singles matches.

The first match to finish was GSU’s Zeynep Erkban defeating Mokrynskaya 2-0 in matches. Then, Kumar beat Nour El Ouazzani 2-0 in matches to give Georgia State a 4-1 lead in matches. Marshall had a strong finish in the third singles match when Strom defeated Paredes 2-0 in matches, but the Panther’s struck back when Radojevic beat Hurrion 2-1 in matches.

“Not a great day. Hopefully we will get a complete effort next week,” head coach John Mercer said. “We just need to keep working hard and get ready for next week.”

The regular season featured many ups and downs for the Herd, featuring a seven-match win streak to start the season, but the Herd is not giving up yet.

The Sun Belt Conference tournament for Women’s Tennis starts Thursday, April 24, at the Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Georgia.

The Herd will start in the quarterfinals with a match against the Texas State Bobcats Friday, April 25, starting at 2 p.m.

