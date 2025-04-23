Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Marshall Alum to show award winning film at the Appalachian Film Festival

Caden Adkins, Opinions & Culture Editor
April 23, 2025
“Battersea” poster (Courtesy of IMDB)

A Marshall alum will be showing his award-winning feature film at the Appalachian Film Festival Saturday, April 26, at the historical Foundry Theater in Huntington’s City Hall.

With a bachelor’s in English, Jad Adkins graduated from Marshall in 2009 and credits his time spent in the English Department as an inspiration for his creative endeavours. Specifically, he credits professor Rachael Peckham and a creative writing workshop she taught while he attended Marshall as the reason he found his passion for writing. 

Peckham remembers Adkins as being “a beautiful prose stylist and poet” and praises his creativity and ability not to be constrained to one medium. Adkins was not the only Huntington native to be credited on “Battersea” as fellow Marshall graduate Chris Miller composed the score for the film.

Fast forward to 2024, Adkins took home the award for Best Narrative Feature at the Montana International Film Festival alongside director T.J. Sandella, who co-wrote the film. Sandella and Adkins met shortly after grad school and began proposing the idea of working on a collaborative screenplay. 

Story continues below advertisement

The two found a cabin in Flatwoods, West Virginia, that had no running water and locked themselves in for two days to brainstorm ideas and stories to tell. The plot they landed on was, “Two characters, stuck in a house, with nothing to do but talk.”

What followed a decade of writing, hundreds of drafts, cold emails and dead ends, “Battersea” was finally completed and was selected by multiple film festivals across the country to be shown. These festivals include the Sedona International Film Festival, Cinema Columbus and, of course, the upcoming Appalachian Film Festival. 

“Battersea” follows a pair of estranged siblings who, after the passing of their mother, decide to reconnect at their childhood home in the small town of Nowhere, Ohio. As they spend a weekend drinking and reminiscing on the past, the siblings attempt to sell their childhood home as their clashing worldviews differ from those of their childhood selves. 

The Appalachian Film Festival only recently saw a second wind in 2023 when it was resurrected after a decade of dormancy. Previously called the Jean Carlo Stephenson Audiotorium, the newly remodeled Foundry Theater will host the event.

The Foundry Theater is located in Huntington’s City Hall, and it serves as not only an important piece of history, but it is home to live shows and exists as a hotspot for creatives in the area.

“Battersea” will be shown during the festival’s third block Saturday, April 26. Doors open at 9:30 a.m., and the event will run until around 9 p.m. 

For more information visit foundrytheater.org. 

Caden Adkins can be contacted at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$570
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Advances
The 2024 Cats on Mats event
EveryBODY Fitness to host Cats on Mats for International Rescue Cat Day
Tijah Bumgarner
Video production professor to unveil feature film
Allison Carey
English professor to highlight LGBTQ writers in new book
International Film Festival free to students
International Film Festival free to students
TEDxMarshallU opens doors for students to share their visions
TEDxMarshallU opens doors for students to share their visions
The concert will take place in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
Marshall Artists Series kicks off with Mountain Stage Concert
More in ARTS
“A Doll’s House,” stageplay at Marshall University (The Parthenon/Riley Burnett)
Marshall University shines at national theater awards
Rachel Zegler as Snow White in the 2025 remake. Courtesy of Disney.
Disney faces backlash and financial struggles following the release of ‘Snow White’
Dogs led their owners around Ritter Park, searching for Easter eggs filled with treats.
‘Paws in the Park’ brings Huntington dog owners together
The festival stopped in Huntington as part of its world tour.
Banff Mountain Film Festival brings global adventure to campus
Dear Evan Hansen soundtrack cover (Courtesy of Amazon)
‘Dear Evan Hansen’ student tickets sell out
The Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity is making a stop in Huntington as part of their tour. (Courtesy of Marshall Artists Series)
Film festival to visit Marshall for seventh year
More in Features
Lily Hager is the 2025 winner of the Catalyst for Change award. (Courtesy of Lily Hager)
Catalyst for change follows footsteps of those before her
Traditional and non-traditional Greek Life students find common ground
Karen Petrone, history professor at the University of Kentucky. (Courtesy of University of Kentucky)
Professor discusses World War II, Ukraine at Charles Hill Moffat Lecture
Tina Powell is the campus Academic Affairs manager at the Mid-Ohio Valley Campus. (Courtesy of Marshall University)
After Office Hours: Tina Powell
Drinko Library is one of two libraries on campus being celebrated for National Library Week this year.
Libraries aren't just for books, they're for everyone, librarian says
Mukherjee will leave the university on July 1 to begin his term as provost at Georgia Southern University after eight years of service at Marshall. (Courtesy of Avi Mukherjee)
Home is where the Herd is: Provost Mukherjee bids Marshall farewell
Donate to The Parthenon
$570
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal