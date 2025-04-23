Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

ACLU-WV sues Trump administration for revoking Marshall student’s visa

Kaitlyn Fleming, News Editor
April 23, 2025
Scott Price
Official university seal featuring namesake John Marshall outside the Rec Center

The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia has filed a federal lawsuit against Trump administration officials after a Marshall University graduate student’s visa was “unlawfully revoked.”

Earlier this month, Marshall University was notified regarding the student, identified as S.V. in an ACLU-WV news release, and the revocation of his visa one month prior to his graduation date. 

ACLU-WV took to social media to announce their plans to fight this revocation on account of the student. 

“We just filed a federal lawsuit on the student’s behalf,” the post reads. “We’ll see the Trump administration in court.” 

Story continues below advertisement

This revocation, or loss of legal status, was prompted by the Trump administration’s intensified immigration enforcement and broader efforts to restrict immigration. 

S.V. said in the news release that an email stating his F-1 visa was being revoked came as a shock for several reasons, but most notably that the action was taken as he was “identified in a criminal records check.” 

Prior to his current F-1 visa in 2020, S.V. was charged with a nonviolent misdemeanor traffic violation of operating under the influence in Indiana. He was sentenced to probation, getting off early as a result of good behavior, compliance and the recommendation of his probation officer, the news release said. 

ACLU-WV legal director Aubrey Sparks said S.V. being identified in a criminal record check does not in itself constitute lawful termination of his visa under federal regulations. 

“Our client was not convicted of a crime of violence, nor was he convicted of a crime for which the potential sentence is more than one year,” Sparks said in the release. “Meaning, that he categorically is not subject to termination of his F-1 status on those grounds.” 

S.V. left the United States after the termination of his probation and returned in 2023 to study at Marshall under a new student visa, in which he disclosed in the reapplication process, according to ACLU-WV. S.V. satisfied all the requirements and was permitted to re-enter the United States under the new student visa. 

Upon learning of his visa revocation, S.V. said he was in the midst of applying for post-graduate employment, a development that significantly uprooted his future trajectory. 

“I desperately want to complete my graduate degree and pursue work in the United States,” he said in the release. “It is clear this wasn’t a decision based on my circumstance or experience; this was a predetermined outcome, and they just said whatever needed to be said to justify it, even when it didn’t apply to me.” 

The lawsuit was filed by ACLU-WV on Friday, April 18, in the United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, Huntington Division. 

The complaint features Kristi Noem, secretary of the United States Department of Homeland Security, Todd Lyons, acting director of United States Customs and Immigration Enforcement, and Pamela Bondi, attorney general of the United States. 

“The actions of the Defendants have no basis in law, are divorced from fact and represent an unlawful overreach by the government that is both immoral and unconstitutional,” the complaint states. 

ACLU-WV Executive Director Eli Baumwell said in the release the Trump administration is launching a series of illegitimate violations of immigrants. 

“Unfortunately, it has become increasingly clear that the Trump administration is simply taking the law into its own hands in its crusade against noncitizens,” Baumwell said. “Never before has a president taken such sweeping actions to revoke student visas, and that’s why we need the courts to step in and protect their rights to due process under the Constitution.” 

Student visas have been revoked across the country and in the state of West Virginia, with nine confirmed student visa revocations at West Virginia University, according to Shauna Johnson, director of news communications for WVU. 

With over 1,000 student visa terminations at 160 colleges according to an Associated Press review of university statements across the nation, government officials have yet to detail the reasons behind these revocations. 

As for Marshall University, Leah Payne, director of university communications, said the university remains unaware of the lawsuit. 

“The university has not seen the lawsuit, and to our knowledge, it does not involve Marshall University as a party,” Payne said. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

Kaitlyn Fleming can be contacted at [email protected].



View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$570
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in NEWS
"Battersea" poster (Courtesy of IMDB)
Marshall Alum to show award winning film at the Appalachian Film Festival
Cara Filler (Courtesy of Cara Filler)
More than a statistic: the impact of driving safety
Gaming at Marshall has a community of over 700 members. (Courtesy of Marshall Gaming)
Marshall University Esports varsity teams finishes Top 8 nationally during debut season
Lily Hager is the 2025 winner of the Catalyst for Change award. (Courtesy of Lily Hager)
Catalyst for change follows footsteps of those before her
Traditional and non-traditional Greek Life students find common ground
Waller Davis 2025 Logo (Courtesy of Waller Davis)
Waller and Davis aim for transparency with students
More in SPOTLIGHT
Connor Waller is the president of the student government association at Marshall University
Student government strikes down student fee increase
Gunter-Seymour shared poems from an assortment of her publications on Wednesday, April 16.
Visiting Writers Series features Appalachian poet
Fishman, who once wanted to be a rockstar, brought his guitar to the stage after finishing up his Amicus Curiae lecture.
‘Who do you want to be?’
Kat and Tracy recently traveled to Grand Teton National Park after exploring many of West Virginia’s state parks together. (Courtesy of Kat Smith)
Couples on Campus: The Smiths
The ACE Center is located in East Hall.
DEI plans finalized, set to reach broader audience
The "Hands Off" website is now considered low risk on the Palo Alto firewall.
Protest website now accessible on university Wi-Fi
More in Staff
Although Red Dawson’s time as a part of Marshall’s coaching staff led to a record of only 7-30-1, his influence at Marshall means more than just a record.
New football endowment named after ‘Marshall Legend’
Coming off of a 10-3 season, the team is on the road to improve after losing a lot of the team to the transfer portal.
Football shows promise at Spring Game showcase
Baylee Parsons (The Parthenon/Wade Sullivan)
Misinformation is scary: The time the internet almost got me elected
Rachel Zegler as Snow White in the 2025 remake. Courtesy of Disney.
Disney faces backlash and financial struggles following the release of ‘Snow White’
Theo Godard, Rai Pinto, Ryan Holmes, Takahiro Fujita celebrates Marshall’s first Spring Championship win since the 2022 season.
Men’s Soccer finishes the spring season with a championship
International students face possible visa revocations
Donate to The Parthenon
$570
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal