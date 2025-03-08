Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

EveryBODY Fitness to host Cats on Mats for International Rescue Cat Day

Ella Bumgardner, Digital Media Manager
March 8, 2025
(Courtesy of EveryBODY Fitness)
The 2024 Cats on Mats event

EveryBODY Fitness is hosting their 3rd annual Cats on Mats yoga and adoption event in honor of International Rescue Cat Day on Monday, March 24, at 5 p.m.

The event will benefit The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter with cat inspired yoga followed by an adoption event. 

Cats on Mats is an entirely free event; however, donations of $15-$20 are recommended to help benefit the animal shelter.

The class will last roughly two hours and will be led by Marianne Kalinoski. Half of the class is for yoga, and the other half is dedicated time to play with the cats from the shelter. 

Story continues below advertisement

The combination class gives people an opportunity to bond with the cats as well as having a better idea of envisioning bringing a cat home with them. 

EveryBODY Fitness’s mission statement is dedicated to giving back to the community. 

Every month, they select a local program or charity to partner with and collect items throughout the month for their partner.

Throughout the month of March, EveryBODY Fitness will be collecting items for The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, such as cleaning supplies and pet food. 

EveryBODY Fitness is located in the Eastern Heights Shopping Center, 4341 US-60 Suite 101 C, Huntington, WV 25705. For more information about the event or the business, visit their Facebook, EveryBODY Fitness, or call 304-633-1694. 

 

Ella Bumgardner can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Advances
Tijah Bumgarner
Video production professor to unveil feature film
Allison Carey
English professor to highlight LGBTQ writers in new book
International Film Festival free to students
International Film Festival free to students
TEDxMarshallU opens doors for students to share their visions
TEDxMarshallU opens doors for students to share their visions
The concert will take place in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center in Huntington.
Marshall Artists Series kicks off with Mountain Stage Concert
The Tsubasacon logo
Tsubasacon returns to Charleston for 21st year
More in Local News
Cabell County neighborhoods, roads flood due to heavy rainfall
Cabell County Courthouse during the President's Day protest.
Protesters raise objections to Trump administration at Cabell County Courthouse
Harmony House's day shelter is located on 4th avenue in Huntington.
Harmony House seeks new space for a stronger future
West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey speaks about executive orders he issued on his first day as governor at a news conference at the State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)
Key issues to watch in the upcoming legislative session: Budget cuts, DEI, school choice and more
Resilience of the Dot Man, Michael Fife's Art Journey
The upcoming Sunday story time on Feb. 9 will feature the solar system.
Children learn through play in museum programming
More in NEWS
After years of traveling as a couple, the Ballous now enjoy taking trips with their children. (Courtesy of Stephanie Ballou)
Couples on Campus: The Ballous
Insomnia Cookies specializes in delivering cookies right to your door.
To eat or not to eat?: Indecision over Insomnia Cookies
Marshall Day at the Capitol is an annual event that showcases the university to state government leaders.
Marshall Day at the Capitol displays student excellence
64 years ago Marshall College became Marshall University.
Sixty-four years as Marshall University
Student body vice president Connor Waller and Student body president Brea Belville (The Parthenon/Abigail Cutlip).
Student Body President updates students on plans for spring semester
Poster for the event (Courtesy of Intercultural Affairs, Student Affairs, Women’s and Gender Center).
New seeds start to take root at Marshall University
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal