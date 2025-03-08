EveryBODY Fitness to host Cats on Mats for International Rescue Cat Day

EveryBODY Fitness is hosting their 3rd annual Cats on Mats yoga and adoption event in honor of International Rescue Cat Day on Monday, March 24, at 5 p.m.

The event will benefit The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter with cat inspired yoga followed by an adoption event.

Cats on Mats is an entirely free event; however, donations of $15-$20 are recommended to help benefit the animal shelter.

The class will last roughly two hours and will be led by Marianne Kalinoski. Half of the class is for yoga, and the other half is dedicated time to play with the cats from the shelter.

The combination class gives people an opportunity to bond with the cats as well as having a better idea of envisioning bringing a cat home with them.

EveryBODY Fitness’s mission statement is dedicated to giving back to the community.

Every month, they select a local program or charity to partner with and collect items throughout the month for their partner.

Throughout the month of March, EveryBODY Fitness will be collecting items for The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, such as cleaning supplies and pet food.

EveryBODY Fitness is located in the Eastern Heights Shopping Center, 4341 US-60 Suite 101 C, Huntington, WV 25705. For more information about the event or the business, visit their Facebook, EveryBODY Fitness, or call 304-633-1694.

