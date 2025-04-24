Herding young readers: First children’s book to feature Marco

Instilling Marshall’s values and the pride for the Herd early on sparked the inspiration for a children’s book featuring the university’s beloved mascot, Marco, one Marshall alum said.

Callanta Media CEO Michelle Callanta said while the baby gifts of Marshall themed cheerleader outfits and jerseys were ever popular, a Marshall children’s book was not yet on the market, leading to the creation of “Let’s Cheer with Marco.”

“About 15 years ago, all my friends started having kids, and I wanted to send them a children’s book,” Callanta said. “A book on Marco didn’t exist, so later on, I decided I was going to finish this idea.”

Callanta said the Marshall scene in the ‘90s also fueled the content of the book.

“We basically won every game, and there were always huge crowds,” Callanta said. “I wanted to write a book about that excitement, and it evolved into a children’s book.”

While the book is not yet available to the public, Callanta said future readers can look forward to joining Marco as he teaches young people to cheer on the Herd.

“It’s game day, and Marco’s running out to the action of being in the game,” Callanta said. “It’s about how excited Marco is when he’s at the game.”

Like the Marshall game day spirit, Callanta said readers may spot other

allusions to the football experience, such as the thunder walk, thunder claps and tailgating.

Marco, the bison well known by Marshall students and alumni, serves as a beloved mascot for children, Callanta said.

“He’s lovable, and he’s the number one fan of Marshall,” Callanta said. “I equate it to the same thing as seeing the Easter Bunny or Santa at the mall.”

As for hopes for the book, Callanta said she aims for younger kids to recognize Marco at Marshall sporting events.

“If they go to their first game, and they see Marco, and they get to see that it is Marco from their book,” Callanta said. “He may look a tiny bit different, but that is Marco.”

In addition to the Marshall community’s adoration for Marco, Callanta said she took inspiration from her own grandchildren’s favorite stories.

“The Richard Scarry book with busy characters and Grumpy Monkey play a bit of homage in this one,” Callanta said.

West Virginia and Marshall’s campus are also featured through the state’s iconic animals, including squirrels and opossums, Callanta said.

For those looking to get their hands on Marco’s story, Callanta said she will be at the Inner Geek Saturday, April 26, to share his story with the Huntington community.

“I hope they’re excited that there’s something we can share with the world about our pride with the school,” Callanta said.

Starting Saturday, Callanta said her book will be available for purchase not only at the Inner Geek, but on Amazon as well.

“I’m just excited to share it with everyone and am hoping it will be nice to have something niche to Marshall,” Callanta said. “You have kids, and you want them to be proud, so here’s something they can enjoy and share with their kids.”

Kaitlyn Fleming can be contacted at [email protected].