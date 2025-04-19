Traditional and non-traditional Greek Life students find common ground

Two Marshall University students joined Greek Life through completely different routes—but both found sisterhood, support and purpose.

Junior health science major Kaylee Gue is what many would call a traditional sorority student: she went through formal fall recruitment with a clear goal of finding connections on campus.

“I wanted to make friends and to feel a sense of belonging,” Gue said. “I knew from the first night that Tri Sigma was my home, and that is where the universe wanted me to be.”

Meanwhile, freshman civil engineering student Gwendolyn Cox never imagined herself in Greek Life. She didn’t attend formal recruitment with intent—in fact, she hadn’t even planned to go to Meet the Greeks until her roommate encouraged her.

“I realized that I resonated with the philanthropy and leadership aspects each organization had, aspects I was unaware of before,” Cox said.

While Gue recalls loving the high-energy welcome of recruitment week and bonding quickly with her large pledge class, Cox says she was initially more reserved, unsure if she would fit in.

“I expected to encounter very stereotypical ‘sorority girls,’ but I was surprised that each chapter had a mix of all kinds of people,” she said. “STEM and humanities majors, outgoing and introverted—everyone had someone they could relate to.”

Despite their contrasting entry points, both students now hold leadership roles in their chapters. Gue remains active in Tri Sigma, while Cox has already taken on two significant positions: philanthropy co-manager for Tri Sigma and vice president of finance and administration for Marshall’s Panhellenic Council.

For Cox, diving into leadership was a way to form deeper connections and find her place.

“Taking a position within Sigma helped me make friends by sharing the responsibilities of keeping the chapter running,” she said.

Gue also sees value in Greek Life’s structure and opportunities.

“I had high hopes that Greek Life would provide a sense of belonging, opportunities for leadership, and lifelong friendships, and it has given me just that,” she said.

Their stories diverge in their perception of Greek Life before joining. Gue had already decided to go Greek as a way to connect after transferring, while Cox initially believed sororities were just what she’d seen in movies.

“My perception has completely changed since I joined,” Cox said. “These women are building both friendships and skillsets that they will have for the rest of their lives.”

Both students are united in their love for the bonds they’ve built—especially during signature events like Greek Week. Gue calls Greek Week 2024 her favorite memory, saying she “created so many good memories that week with (her) closest friends.”

Cox echoed that pride, highlighting the Panhellenic community’s ability to fundraise and organize.

“During Greek Week, the Panhellenic sororities on campus raised $3,310 for the Marshall Emergency Fund,” she said. “Greek Life as a whole does so much for the community and the different organizations they support.”

Though Gue and Cox came into sorority life from different angles—one with wide eyes and excitement, the other with caution and curiosity—both say the experience has been transformative.

“Be yourself. Go in with an open mind and follow your heart. You will end up where you belong,” Gue said.

Cox agrees, adding that involvement makes all the difference.

“If you join, show up, take on responsibilities and fully immerse yourself in your sisterhood, you are going to build connections, irreplaceable friendships and skills that will help you through every challenge life can throw at you,” she said.

A shared truth is at the heart of both stories: sisterhood finds a way no matter the route.

Tally Mamula can be contacted at [email protected].