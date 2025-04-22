Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Marshall University shines at national theater awards

Riley Burnett, Student Reporter
April 22, 2025
“A Doll’s House,” stageplay at Marshall University (The Parthenon/Riley Burnett)
“A Doll’s House,” stageplay at Marshall University (The Parthenon/Riley Burnett)

Individuals from the School of Theatre and Dance at Marshall were invited to the  Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival national awards show.

In fact, some of them were even able to bring home some hardware.

“Training Theatre Artists of Tomorrow” is the phrase that sums up the School of Theatre and Dance at Marshall University. Featuring four main programs, the school has a variety of options for those intrigued by the stage.

Leah Turley, assistant professor of theatre performance at Marshall, said, “We do four shows each season plus an educational touring program, which is our company theater, etc. So, those shows, in addition to running a BA and a BFA program… we run a pretty serious program over here.”

Story continues below advertisement

As for the national festival, 125 students are invited to the Kennedy Center located in Washington, D.C. There, students receive awards in design, performance, directing, playwriting, stage management, dramaturgy, arts leadership and theatre criticism across eight regions nationwide, according to the Kennedy Center’s website.

Rory Johnson, one of the recipients representing Marshall, said the feeling of being awarded was nothing short of surreal. 

Johnson said, “I mean, for myself, it was completely unexpected. This was my first time going to KCACTF. I did not expect it at all, and I’m very grateful for it.”

While students were able to win awards at the national level, they still discussed the important role Marshall played in getting them to the moment.

Award-winning student George Kinley said, “I feel like we have such a collaborative program. It feels like the students really have a hand in everything – just the community aspect of it, and that everybody knows everybody. It’s just a lot of fun.”

The program is showing no signs of slowing down as further establishing itself as a premier program is one major goal.

Kinley also gave some advice on how to grow theatre in Huntington.

“I think just trying to encourage people to want to come and see theatre,” Kinley said. “I know some call it a dying art, but it’s certainly not.”

The School of Theatre and Dance offers three main degrees: a Bachelor of Arts in the Arts, a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a Major in Theatre and a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a Major In Musical Theatre. Each of these programs also offers emphasis areas, such as performance or production, and a few options for a minor for those interested.

For more information on the School of Theatre and Dance, visit Marshall’s website or contact the department phone at 304-696-7184.

Riley Burnett can be contacted at [email protected] 



