TEDxMarshallU opens doors for students to share their visions

The TEDxMarshallU student pitch event serves as a valuable platform for students to showcase their innovative ideas, one faculty advisory for the program said.

“We really want to have ideas from students that the audience can wrap their head around and find some way to apply them to their own lives,” said Brian Kinghorn, faculty organizer for TEDxMarshallU.

Students can apply to pitch their own idea that could be developed into a TEDx talk at the student pitch event at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, in Smith Hall 154. Applications to pitch are due Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Kinghorn went on to say selected students will have the chance to present their ideas on a large scale.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a locally organized TEDx event,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to pitch an idea not just on our stage to our community, but to the world.”

For its seventh event, TEDxMarshallU will return to the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse for the second year in a row on March 8, 2025, with the theme “Beyond Borders.”

“Beyond Borders” will hone in on the notion of coming together in the diversity among us, Kinghorn said.

“We go beyond a lot of things to be able to come together,” he said. “As we expand our borders, it helps us to come to know ourselves and know others.”

He went on to say, “We are really looking for solid ideas that can change the world.”

Those selected will collaborate with a group of like-minded peers, Kinghorn said. This year’s team includes students Evan Green, co-organizer and curation coordinator; Maggie Piakowski, event manager; Baylee Parsons, communications director and designer; Luke Jeffrey, sponsorships, purchasing and budgets manager; Jamison Lewis, ticketing and promotion manager and Maleah Majakey, social media manager.

“The students get to run the show,” Kinghorn said. “Students have the opportunity to grow and develop to be able to leave Marshall with the experiences they need to put a mark in the world and make a difference.”

Students interested in registering for the event or submitting their pitch can do so via the link on the TEDxMarshallU website. Registering for this event neither guarantees a spot at the student pitch event nor the official TEDxMarshallU event in March.

Note: Evan Green serves as the executive editor for The Parthenon. Additionally, Baylee Parsons works as the news editor.