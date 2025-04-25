Alpha Chi Omega hosts Denim & Donuts to raise awareness for sexual assault survivors

Alpha Chi Omega at their annual Denim and Donuts event. (Courtesy of Alpha Chi Omega Instagram)

In a blend of advocacy and community engagement, Alpha Chi Omega hosted its annual Denim & Donuts event at Marshall University Wednesday, April 16, to raise awareness about sexual assault and support survivors.

The event was held in recognition of Denim Day, a campaign that grew out of a 1999 Italian court ruling that blamed a victim’s clothing for her sexual assault. Since then, wearing denim has become a symbol of protest and solidarity with survivors.

“I honestly hope the last thing people remember from the event is the donut,” said Madison Hartline, Alpha Chi Omega’s vice president of philanthropy. “That just gives them a reason to come to the table. When they come to the table, we tell them the story of Denim Day and ask them what love means to them​.”

Hartline, who planned the event for the first time, emphasized continuing Denim & Donuts is more than just a fun way to connect with students on campus — it’s about reinforcing Alpha Chi Omega’s core mission: to advocate for healthy relationships and support survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

“This event is used to advocate for the importance of Denim Day and show our support of women struggling everywhere, fighting for the love they deserve,” she said​.

Throughout the event, Alpha Chi Omega sisters handed out stickers that read “You Are Loved,” shared information about the court case that sparked Denim Day and invited students to write down what love means to them. Hartline also said the chapter’s social media would link to a website detailing the Denim Day trial for those interested in learning more.

Member Miah Ashworth said she was moved by the conversations sparked at the event.

“One moment that did stand out to me was everyone writing what they loved on our table,” Ashworth said. “Having the chance to tell them about Denim Day and see what they think love is.”​

For Ashworth, events like these help reshape how students view survivors and themselves. She said although she had heard of Denim Day before joining the sorority, it wasn’t until she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega she truly understood the story behind it.

“The donuts get people to the day, but us being able to tell the story gets them to stay,” she said. “Being able to tell their stories is a big thing in survivors because they are told to be silent.”​

The turnout exceeded expectations. Hartline said she initially purchased nine dozen donuts, but demand was so high she had to buy four dozen more.

“Many of my sisters thought this was the best Denim & Donuts they had experienced,” Hartline said. “I had a couple of people come up to the table talking about how what we are doing can be life-changing to someone, and that they love the idea of the event.”​

Ashworth echoed that sentiment, noting the emotional impact the event had on both sorority members and attendees.

“This shaped my view of sisterhood by seeing how we all support our philanthropy,” she said. “It allowed us to learn more, not only this case, but from other people telling us their stories at the table. It allows us to feel another connection with domestic violence awareness.”​

Looking ahead, Hartline hopes to expand the event even further.

“If I could do this event again, I would start off with more donuts,” she said jokingly. “Also, I would print out flyers that have a brief rundown of what we are doing, why we are doing it and resources they can use if they need help in a domestic violence-related situation.”​

Above all, both Hartline and Ashworth agree Denim & Donuts represents what Alpha Chi Omega stands for: love, support and a fierce dedication to speaking out against domestic and sexual violence.

“We care, and if anyone needs help, no matter the issue, we will be there for them,” Hartline said. “As Alpha Chis, we are there to represent what healthy love looks like to the best of our abilities.”

