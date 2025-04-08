Banff Mountain Film Festival brings global adventure to campus

The Banff Mountain Film Festival stopped at Marshall University on Thursday, April 3, in conjunction with its world tour and the Marshall Artist Series with a screening at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse.

Based in Banff, Alberta, Canada, the film festival showcases short films focused on mountain culture, outdoor sports and environmental conservation. After the main festival in November, a selection of the best films embarks on a tour across over 40 countries.

Mikah Meyer, world-record traveler and LGBTQ advocate, was in attendance to promote his film “Canyon Chorus.” Meyer, who featured in the film, set up a booth with merchandise and met with attendees. His documentary explores mentorship within the queer community while on a rafting trip down the Desolation Canyon in Utah.

After the screening, Meyer shared his excitement about visiting Huntington.

“Well, this is my first time to Huntington, West Virginia, and I think it’s special to me to share a story like this in West Virginia,” Meyer said. “I think when people hear that I’m coming to West Virginia with this, they’re like, ‘That’s awesome.’”

Meyer also said this stop was especially meaningful to him, as his mentor Larry’s first teaching job was in West Virginia, a connection he highlighted in his film.

Other films in the program included “Home From Home,” which follows Japanese freeride skiers; “Wolf of Wingsuit,” which showcases wingsuit pilots in Switzerland; “Dropping Molly,” which documents climber Molly Mitchell’s recovery after a back injury; “Wild Days,” which follows four friends on a 50-day adventure in Alaska’s Denali massif and “The Bird in My Backyard,” about a former window salesman turned hummingbird expert.

The screening left attendees reflecting on their outdoor hobbies and adventures. Many applauded the extreme sports featured in the films, acknowledging the skill of these athletes, even if they couldn’t imagine taking on such challenges themselves.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival will continue its world tour this year, visiting over 600 communities in more than 40 countries.

Bethany Jarrell can be contacted at [email protected]