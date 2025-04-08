Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Banff Mountain Film Festival brings global adventure to campus

Bethany Jarrell, Staff Reporter
April 8, 2025
Banff Film Festival (Bethany Jarrell/The Parthenon)
Banff Film Festival (Bethany Jarrell/The Parthenon)

The Banff Mountain Film Festival stopped at Marshall University on Thursday, April 3, in conjunction with its world tour and the Marshall Artist Series with a screening at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse.

Based in Banff, Alberta, Canada, the film festival showcases short films focused on mountain culture, outdoor sports and environmental conservation. After the main festival in November, a selection of the best films embarks on a tour across over 40 countries.

Mikah Meyer, world-record traveler and LGBTQ advocate, was in attendance to promote his film “Canyon Chorus.” Meyer, who featured in the film, set up a booth with merchandise and met with attendees. His documentary explores mentorship within the queer community while on a rafting trip down the Desolation Canyon in Utah.

After the screening, Meyer shared his excitement about visiting Huntington. 

Story continues below advertisement

“Well, this is my first time to Huntington, West Virginia, and I think it’s special to me to share a story like this in West Virginia,” Meyer said. “I think when people hear that I’m coming to West Virginia with this, they’re like, ‘That’s awesome.’”

Meyer also said this stop was especially meaningful to him, as his mentor Larry’s first teaching job was in West Virginia, a connection he highlighted in his film.

Other films in the program included “Home From Home,” which follows Japanese freeride skiers; “Wolf of Wingsuit,” which showcases wingsuit pilots in Switzerland; “Dropping Molly,” which documents climber Molly Mitchell’s recovery after a back injury; “Wild Days,” which follows four friends on a 50-day adventure in Alaska’s Denali massif and “The Bird in My Backyard,” about a former window salesman turned hummingbird expert.

The screening left attendees reflecting on their outdoor hobbies and adventures. Many applauded the extreme sports featured in the films, acknowledging the skill of these athletes, even if they couldn’t imagine taking on such challenges themselves.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival will continue its world tour this year, visiting over 600 communities in more than 40 countries. 

Bethany Jarrell can be contacted at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$545
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in ARTS
Dear Evan Hansen soundtrack cover (Courtesy of Amazon)
‘Dear Evan Hansen’ student tickets sell out
The Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity is making a stop in Huntington as part of their tour. (Courtesy of Marshall Artists Series)
Film festival to visit Marshall for seventh year
The festival brought life to the Central City area of Huntington.
Winter Arts Fest brings out local vendors, creators
The best era of music according to Marshall students
Kris Hillen at the West Edge Factory (The Parthenon/Holly Belmont)
Huntington Artist Kris Hillen holds first public exhibit
Cody Lumpkin and Ian Nolte, assistant professors in the English department at Marshall University recording their podcast at HerdCon. (The Parthenon/Ashton Pack)
Marshall professors discuss guilty pleasure films at HerdCon
More in UNCATEGORIZED
Campus Gay-Straight Alliance organization battles executive orders
Sarah and her mom pictured in New York City in 2011 (Courtesy of Wes Davis)
Every weekday evening at 6:30 p.m.
Marybeth Beller. Courtesy of MU Photos.
Political science professor analyzes State of the State address
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Arkansas State
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Arkansas State
DEI across state universities
President Donald Trump speaks at the 2025 House Republican Members Conference Dinner at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Fla., Jan. 27, 2025.
Trump prioritizes immigration, DEI rollback and government reform in first week
Donate to The Parthenon
$545
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal