International Film Festival free to students

The Marshall Artist Series’ International Film Festival returns on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse with four films to show.

Angela Jones, the director of marketing for the Marshall Artist Series, said the event begins at 12:30 p.m. Advanced tickets are not needed, and attendees can purchase their tickets at the door. Each film is $10, or attendees can buy a pass to watch all four films for $35. Jones said Marshall students get in for free.

“We start selling tickets about 15-20 minutes before each film,” Jones said. “It’s a really good chance just to travel around the world in a day.”

Jones said the event begins with the Spanish animated film “Robot Dreams.” “Robot Dreams” is a no-dialogue film about a dog who lives in 1980s Manhattan and builds himself a robot companion.

Story continues below advertisement

The next film is the French film “Anatomy of a Fall.” “Anatomy of a Fall” is a courtroom drama and murder mystery film.

The third film is the U.S.-Korean collaboration film “Past Lives.” “Past Lives” is about two people who grew up in Korea and reconnect in New York City as adults.

“They were friends when they were children in Korea,” Jones said. “They meet again in New York City as adults, and they just kind of talk about their lives and how things could have been different.”

Jones said the event ends at 7:30 p.m. with the Japanese film “Perfect Days.” “Perfect Days” is a film about a solitary man who loves his job and the life he created for himself.

Jones said all four films were nominated for Oscars, and “Anatomy of a Fall” won the Oscar for Best Foreign Film.

Due to renovations at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center, the event had to be moved to the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse. Jones said because of the Playhouse’s busy schedule, the event can only be offered on one day instead of being spread out over multiple days like previous years.

“This is the only chance people will get to see them,” Jones said. “It’ll be interesting to see if we have students come check it out.”

Nolan Duncan can be contacted at [email protected].