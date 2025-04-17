Disney faces backlash and financial struggles following the release of ‘Snow White’

Disney suffered another major setback with the March 21 release of its live-action remake of Snow White – the latest in a string of films several avid Disney fans say are underwhelming the box office.

Across social media platforms, some users painted a vivid picture of what they believe went wrong with Snow White – beginning with the decision to cast a Latina actress as the fair-skinned princess.

An article in The Spectator said Disney “race-swaps” in recent films and described it as “a weak and uncreative attempt to appease the legitimate criticism of many BIPOC families.”

The article also argued inclusivity can still be achieved without changing existing characters’ storylines.

Separately, Disney’s new Pixar series, “Win or Lose,” introduces a different kind of representation.

The show follows a team of pre-teen softball players and features an openly Christian character named Laurie who is shown praying to God multiple times in episode one.

The scene marks the first time a character is portrayed offering a Christian prayer since the 1996 Disney film, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

Online speculation suggested Laurie’s storyline replaced one of a transgender character named Kai, which sparked controversy.

However, episode seven features Kai in a central role. While it is never explicitly stated that Kai is transgender, some viewers have suggested it is implied.

“Lightyear,” “Strange World,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Eternals” are all films faced with criticism by viewers who perceive what they say is increased political messaging or “wokeness.”

Per this belief among consumers, hit Disney films have become few and far between with notable exceptions made for “Encanto,” “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

An informal Instagram poll offered a small snapshot of how Marshall students feel about modern Disney.

Participants were asked, “Is there a problem with modern Disney?”

Out of 16 responses, 25% said, “Yes, there is bad messaging;” 38% said, “No, it’s more inclusive” and 28% said, “I don’t care what movies Disney puts out.”

College-aged viewers (18-24) account for about 17% of Disney+ users, and nearly 42% of platform users are under 24, according to DemandSage.

