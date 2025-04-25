Vintage Marco logo receives a minor makeover

The updated mascot was posted on HerdZone in early April. (Courtesy of HerdZone via Instagram)

The classic “Sailor Marco” logo has received a modern redesign at Marshall University.

As French fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent once said, “Fashions fade; style is eternal.” While the sailor look is one many consider outdated, Marshall has recreated one of Marco’s vintage looks.

Not only did the logo receive an update, but Marshall’s apparel line did as well. The HerdZone Stadium Store located at Marshall’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium launched all-new gear to show off this reimagined look. This release of merchandise included hats, t-shirts, sweatshirts and other accessories.

Marshall student Logan Adkins said the presence of Marco remains significant on campus, especially in settings like football games and other large events. Adkins also said Marshall’s “M” logo along with the bison itself was extremely important to Marshall’s legacy.

Adkins wasn’t the only student who believed in the importance of a logo, or even the importance of Marco being a face for the campus.

In fact, students at Marshall can even become Marco, if they wish to. The position requires the person to be a current Marshall University student, have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale as well as a few other requirements. For the full list, visit the “Be Marco” page on Marshall’s website.

This new version, which was unveiled on April 12, 2025, establishes a modern twist while retaining the “feel” of the original Marco.

According to “The Definitive History of Marco: The Mascot of Marshall University” by Katherine Endicot, Marco was initially nicknamed the “Big Green.” The name itself was derived from the school’s original title, Marshall College. Marshall’s idea of a mascot did not come to fruition until Huntington sportswriter Duke Ridgley coined the phrase the “Thundering Herd” in 1925.

The mascot never actually appeared until the 1930s. The costume was a buffalo created for two people to control. Although the costume was the first buffalo to appear in physical form, the image of a buffalo mascot did not appear until cartoonist Irvin Dugan put pen to paper in the late 1930s.

As for where this gear can be found, the HerdZone Stadium Store is located on the west lot side of the football stadium and is open during home football game days and for special events, such as new releases such as this one.

