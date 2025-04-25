Sigma Phi Epsilon serves up spaghetti for a cause

Sigma Phi Epsilon hosted its first philanthropy spaghetti dinner Tuesday, April 15, drawing a crowd of students, professors and community members to support Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The fraternity served plates of pasta with marinara meat sauce or Alfredo, garlic bread and a side of community spirit, with all proceeds going to the national mentorship organization.

“I told our girls, ‘We have to go,’” Delta Zeta member Hannah Adkins said. “Sig Ep has always been extremely supportive when my chapter holds our philanthropy event.”

The event, held at the Sigma Phi Epsilon house, was new for the fraternity but already felt like a tradition in the making. Members of Greek Life showed up in support, along with faculty and friends, creating a strong sense of campus unity around a shared cause.

“We want this event to be extremely big,” said Jacob Walker, Sigma Phi Epsilon brother who helped organize the event. “The plan for next year is to have a great amount of outreach to get more people invested in donating and buying SigEp Spaghetti.”

Walker said the event came together with the help of ideas from other chapters, like Sigma Sigma Sigma’s “Sigma Stacks” breakfast fundraiser. Sig Ep modeled their promotion strategy after that success, sending out flyers across campus to Greek organizations and faculty members. Ticketing was simple and streamlined, helping ensure a smooth turnout and a welcoming atmosphere.

Walker also said food options to suit everyone were important.

“We wanted everyone to enjoy the experience,” he said, “so we had a no-meat option and an Alfredo option for those who didn’t want spaghetti.”

The meal wasn’t just about what was on the plate — it was about what it stood for. Sigma Phi Epsilon’s national partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters took center stage as attendees learned more about the organization’s mission to provide youth with strong, enduring mentoring relationships.

“On the local level, we all believe that everyone should have a positive mentor that they can rely on,” Walker said.

For students like Adkins, it was also a chance to contribute to something meaningful while spending time with friends.

“It was good not to go through a drive-thru for once and worry about spending money on food,” she said. “This time ‘spending money on food’ meant something more, and I was more than happy to support any charity or nonprofit that I can.”

Adkins said the event highlighted the best parts of Greek Life: philanthropy, community and mutual support.

“Philanthropy events are important to all chapters in Greek Life, and they show the world that we are more than what the stereotypes might say,” she said. “Especially when other Greek organizations go to support other chapters, it exemplifies Greek unity.”

The event left a strong impression not only on those who attended but also on those who planned it. Walker described the most rewarding part as being able to support an “outstanding organization” and emphasized the values that inspired the evening.

“Virtue, diligence and brotherly love are Sig Ep at its core,” he said. “We want not only our members to have these core values but for others to see that we hold them high.”

Adkins agreed.

“Every encounter I have with a Sig Ep, I can see how much they truly value their brotherhood,” she said. “The fact that they can use that love to promote a good cause by holding an event says so much about them as a chapter.”

The fraternity hopes to expand its outreach and impact even further at next year’s dinner — filling more plates, bringing in more people and raising even more for a cause that touches lives across the country.

And for those wondering whether they’ll be back for seconds, the answer is clear.

“Definitely,” Adkins said. “I admire the Sig Ep boys and their organization. Also, I love going to every Greek organization’s event because they are my sisters and brothers as well!”

Tally Mamula can be contacted at [email protected].