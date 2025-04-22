Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Marshall University Esports varsity teams finishes Top 8 nationally during debut season

Bethany Jarrell, Staff Reporter
April 21, 2025
Gaming at Marshall has a community of over 700 members. (Courtesy of Marshall Gaming)
Gaming at Marshall has a community of over 700 members. (Courtesy of Marshall Gaming)

Marshall University Esports capped off a historic debut season by finishing eighth at the 2025 College CoD Nationals on April 11, marking the university’s rise in the competitive gaming world.

Marshall secured key victories over University of Cincinnati (3-0), Wichita State (3-0), California State University Fullerton (3-1) and Kennesaw State (3-0).

Marshall’s Call of Duty team played in regional qualifiers, going up against 160 teams in the Southeast Appalachian region. After making it through a double-elimination format, they earned a spot in the national top eight out of 326 teams. This strong finish has put Marshall on the map in collegiate esports, and they’re looking to expand in the future. 

Esports at Marshall University has quickly grown since its launch in August 2024. Under the leadership of Kyle Trapp, the program has expanded beyond competition, offering students opportunities in gaming and broadcasting, attracting students with different backgrounds.

Story continues below advertisement

“We entered two teams into the Overwatch Open Championships this past fall,” Trapp said. “Then, we got into CCL, which was Call of Duty. It’s been a crazy ride, and getting into the top eight at nationals is a huge accomplishment for our first year.” 

The roster of players includes captain Niko “Paraylxsis” Thibeault, Alex “AlexCarr24” Carr, Nathan “Hitz” Crouch and Jackson “Action” Short. All four players are from West Virginia and are proud to represent Marshall in the world of esports. 

“The excitement around esports is growing rapidly at Marshall, and we’re just getting started,” Trapp said. “We’re planning big things for the fall, including a new space for competitions and live broadcasts. We’re not only focused on gaming, but also providing opportunities for students to work in areas like broadcast production and marketing.” 

The program is currently recognized by the university as a varsity sport, and Trapp has plans to add another five teams in the fall. In partnership with Marshall broadcast journalism, Trapp is working to establish an academic track in esports and esports broadcasting; finalizing courses like esports broadcasting and esports shoutcasting already. 

As part of its expansion plans, esports at Marshall will be moving to a new space in Drinko Library in the fall. Trapp said the university is working with new sponsors, and students across campus will have more opportunities to get involved with gaming in new and exciting ways.

“We’re doing this big expansion project going into fall where we’re going to be in Drinko,” Trapp said. “There are going to be internships and a ton of things coming with this. The excitement is there. These expansions are going to be so critical. It’s going to be really cool seeing these areas get revamped and getting a new life.”

Bethany Jarrell can be contacted at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$545
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in NEWS
Cara Filler (Courtesy of Cara Filler)
More than a statistic: the impact of driving safety
Lily Hager is the 2025 winner of the Catalyst for Change award. (Courtesy of Lily Hager)
Catalyst for change follows footsteps of those before her
Traditional and non-traditional Greek Life students find common ground
Waller Davis 2025 Logo (Courtesy of Waller Davis)
Waller and Davis aim for transparency with students
Marshall joins United States Health Promoting Campuses Network
The ACE Center is located in East Hall.
DEI plans finalized, set to reach broader audience
More in University News
International students face possible visa revocations
Former civil rights prosecutor with the Department of Justice, Jared Fishman. (Courtesy of the Justice Innovation Lab)
Amicus Curiae lecture to focus on American justice reform
The "Hands Off" website is now considered low risk on the Palo Alto firewall.
Protest website now accessible on university Wi-Fi
The Memorial Fountain was turned on during the annual ceremony on April 12, 2025. (The Parthenon/Haven Steele)
Honoring the Legacy: Marshall’s Annual Fountain Ceremony
AI: A helpful tool or a breach in academic honesty?
Students swab their mouths for stem cells in the hope that one of them is a match for a Huntington resident diagnosed with blood cancer.
Bone marrow drive aims to save lives of local, worldwide cancer patients
Donate to The Parthenon
$545
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal