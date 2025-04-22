Marshall University Esports varsity teams finishes Top 8 nationally during debut season

Gaming at Marshall has a community of over 700 members. (Courtesy of Marshall Gaming)

Marshall University Esports capped off a historic debut season by finishing eighth at the 2025 College CoD Nationals on April 11, marking the university’s rise in the competitive gaming world.

Marshall secured key victories over University of Cincinnati (3-0), Wichita State (3-0), California State University Fullerton (3-1) and Kennesaw State (3-0).

Marshall’s Call of Duty team played in regional qualifiers, going up against 160 teams in the Southeast Appalachian region. After making it through a double-elimination format, they earned a spot in the national top eight out of 326 teams. This strong finish has put Marshall on the map in collegiate esports, and they’re looking to expand in the future.

Esports at Marshall University has quickly grown since its launch in August 2024. Under the leadership of Kyle Trapp, the program has expanded beyond competition, offering students opportunities in gaming and broadcasting, attracting students with different backgrounds.

“We entered two teams into the Overwatch Open Championships this past fall,” Trapp said. “Then, we got into CCL, which was Call of Duty. It’s been a crazy ride, and getting into the top eight at nationals is a huge accomplishment for our first year.”

The roster of players includes captain Niko “Paraylxsis” Thibeault, Alex “AlexCarr24” Carr, Nathan “Hitz” Crouch and Jackson “Action” Short. All four players are from West Virginia and are proud to represent Marshall in the world of esports.

“The excitement around esports is growing rapidly at Marshall, and we’re just getting started,” Trapp said. “We’re planning big things for the fall, including a new space for competitions and live broadcasts. We’re not only focused on gaming, but also providing opportunities for students to work in areas like broadcast production and marketing.”

The program is currently recognized by the university as a varsity sport, and Trapp has plans to add another five teams in the fall. In partnership with Marshall broadcast journalism, Trapp is working to establish an academic track in esports and esports broadcasting; finalizing courses like esports broadcasting and esports shoutcasting already.

As part of its expansion plans, esports at Marshall will be moving to a new space in Drinko Library in the fall. Trapp said the university is working with new sponsors, and students across campus will have more opportunities to get involved with gaming in new and exciting ways.

“We’re doing this big expansion project going into fall where we’re going to be in Drinko,” Trapp said. “There are going to be internships and a ton of things coming with this. The excitement is there. These expansions are going to be so critical. It’s going to be really cool seeing these areas get revamped and getting a new life.”

