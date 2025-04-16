Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Marshall joins United States Health Promoting Campuses Network

Holly Belmont, Staff Reporter
April 16, 2025

Marshall University is now an official United States Health Promoting Campuses Network member – a step described as monumental by Student Body President Brea Belville. 

The organization, committed to promoting the mental and physical health of college students nationwide, allows Marshall access to various resources, best practices and research-driven strategies to ensure the physical and mental well-being of all students. 

Belville and the Student Government Association spearheaded the effort to join US HPCN, highlighting the significance of making college a joyful and, most importantly, a healthy experience. 

In a recent Marshall press release, Belville offered insight into the recent achievement. 

“I am incredibly proud of the work we’ve done as a campus community to join the United States Health Promoting Campuses Network,” Belville said. “This achievement represents the collective efforts of students, faculty and staff to ensure that every Marshall student has access to the resources and support they need to thrive, both academically and personally.” 

She said Marshall’s campus “will continue to be a place where health and wellness are central to our mission, long after my tenure as student body president.” 

Anna Holstein, Marshall advertising and public relations major and active member of SGA, and Emalee Park, coordinator at the university Wellness Center, will represent Marshall at the US HPCN’s monthly meeting. 

Holly Belmont can be contacted at [email protected]

