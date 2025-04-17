Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Waller and Davis aim for transparency with students

Nolan Duncan, Staff Reporter
April 17, 2025
Waller Davis 2025 Logo (Courtesy of Waller Davis)

Student Government Association President-elect Connor Waller and Vice President-Elect Alissa Davis both see next year as a way to build on the foundation created by this year’s administration.

Waller said their campaign began with the idea of being student-focused. Their core idea encompassed three pillars: Student Experience, Student Wellness and Student Success.

“I don’t feel like the student body felt like they were truly being represented,” Waller said. “I feel like we have a better idea of what direction we need to go to make sure that this is possible because, at the end of the day, the student is what comes first.”

The past year has been essential to Waller and Davis in teaching them how to pivot and refocus their goals. Davis said during her time as chief of staff, she’s learned the importance of building on one’s experiences.

“I think a lot of it’s just about taking in your experiences,” Davis said. “Making sure that you’re doing the best you can do, rather than just replicating the same thing every year.”

For both Waller and Davis, transparency is an essential goal of their administration. Davis said she wants their administration to take a more prominent role in highlighting and encouraging the use of campus resources.

“I think destigmatizing those resources is a big thing within our administration,” Davis said. “And letting students know that plenty of students on campus use those resources, and we want them to know that even people within the cabinet do.”

Davis said the Student Government Association, alongside marketing resources better, will strive to improve public access to SGA meetings. Even if a student can’t attend in person, Davis wants to provide ways for students to stay informed.

“If they can’t attend, because we are aware that that’s not always a convenient time for students to come and speak, they’re open to emailing us or messaging us,” Davis said. “We make our phone numbers available; we plan to continue to do that.”

Waller said in light of recent legislation and changes, the student body council needs to take a more significant stance in supporting students who are impacted.

“We have to make sure that students still feel like this is a welcoming, collaborative campus,” Waller said. “As a student government, as a student body, as student leaders, we need to show that Marshall University is staying true to the Marshall For All idea.”

As part of doing better to reach out to the student body, Waller said he wants to work on renovating the basement of the Student Center.

“I’ve been working with a committee of people on Marshall’s campus to work towards the renovation of the student center basement,” Waller said. “I believe we both feel that this will be absolutely essential in creating that collaborative experience with the student body.”

Waller said he has found the key to the SGA’s success is to be present for the student body.

“You can’t expect the student body to feel represented if you’re not there for them at all times,” Waller said. “You can’t adequately represent their concerns if you’re not participating in anything other than SGA.”

Waller and Davis both agreed the student council needs to improve its transparency with students. While there are plans to improve communication with the student body, Waller said he hopes students will come to the SGA to make their voice known and show the Student Government Association what they need to be bigger advocates for.

The full interview can be listened to on the Dead Podcaster’s Society’s YouTube Dead Podcasters Society MU or at https://youtu.be/9_abeB-UTGE

Nolan Duncan can be contacted at [email protected]



