Hunter Biden hires notorious lawyer in trial

Holly Belmont, Staff Reporter
April 3, 2025
Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian, center, reacts to Judge Jean Toal during the Alex Murdaugh jury-tampering hearing at the Richland County Judicial Center, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, in Columbia, S.C. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)

Hunter Biden, amidst a legal battle, has hired a high-profile South Carolina lawyer known for his representation of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh. 

Former Democratic state Sen. Dick Harpootlian has taken up the defense of Biden in replacement of Abbe Lowell, who is accusing former Overstock CEO Patrick Bryne of defamation. 

Harpootlian held a senate seat until 2024 when Rep. Russell Ott defeated him in the Democratic primary. 

The Biden lawsuit, filed in November 2023, alleges Byrne wrongfully accused Biden of communicating with Iranian officials in 2021, seeking a payout of $800 million in exchange for the unfreezing of $8 billion in Iranian funds. 

The suit also alleges Byrne reiterated these claims on X. His X posts also aligned with the timing of the Hamas attacks on Israel, which the suit purports implied a connection between Biden’s alleged actions and the terrorist attacks. 

Biden has been involved in multiple civil lawsuits in recent years – four since September 2023.  

Biden was also convicted in two criminal cases in 2024: failing to pay around $1.4 million in federal taxes and misrepresenting his drug use while purchasing a firearm. 

Joe Biden pardoned him for both convictions in December 2024, stating Hunter was “selectively and unfairly prosecuted.” 

Biden said he sold 27 paintings at an average price of $54,000 during his father’s term; however, sales have nearly ceased. Among other financial difficulties was his 2021 memoir, “Beautiful Things,” which underperformed by most standards. 

Of his financial situation, Biden said, “Given the positive feedback and reviews of my artwork and memoir, I was expecting to obtain paid speaking engagements and paid appearances, but that has not happened.” 

*Correction (4/3/25): Hunter Biden did not sue Garrett Ziegler for defamation, as previously reported.

Holly Belmont can be contacted at [email protected].

