West Virginia’s longest-running anime, manga and gaming convention returns to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center tomorrow, Oct. 11, until Oct. 13.

Known as Tsubasacon, the convention presents “a weekend packed with family-friendly entertainment, interactive activities and unique experiences,” according to the press release for the event.

“I’m excited to go to Tsubasacon for the first time this year,” student Alexander White said. “I’ve gone to other conventions before, but each convention brings its own type of flavor if that makes sense. So, I am excited to see which type Tsubasacon has.”

New events for the convention feature: Save Point Japanese Arcade with 26 authentic, imported arcade cabinets from Japan for free play; Expanded Gaming Areas with competitive card game tournaments; Star Wars & Saber Combat; Console Gaming with Aegis Gaming with over 20 consoles from classic and modern games, also for free play; a Cosplay Prom; Carolina Manga Library and interactive shows and panels.

The convention also welcomes guests such as English voice actors: Mike McFarland, voice of Master Roshi from “Dragon Ball” and director of shows like “Attack on Titan;” Katelyn Barr, featured in shows like “My Hero Academia” and “To Love Ru;” Chris Cason, voice of Tien and Mr. Popo from “Dragon Ball;” Natalie Rial, voice of Kana Arima from “Ohio No Ko;” and Bryn Apprill, voice of Historia Reiss from “Attack on Titan” and Mimosa from “Black Clover.”

There will also be musical guest The Blibbering Humdingers, a rock band that is “known for their quirky blend of nerd rock, filk and folk,” according to the press release.

Tsubasacon was founded in 2004 and originally spent about a decade in Huntington at Marshall Health Network Arena, known then as the Big Sandy Superstore Arena.

