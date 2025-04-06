Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Alpha Chi Omega, Sigma Phi Epsilon win big at Greek Sing

Tally Mamula, Student Reporter
April 6, 2025
Tally Mamula
Alpha Chi Omega was named the winning sorority at this year’s Greek Sing on April 5.

Alpha Chi Omega and Sigma Phi Epsilon took home the trophies at Greek Sing, held on April 5 at the Foundry Theater.

The annual event, part of Greek Week at Marshall University, brought together spirited performances from Delta Zeta, Alpha Chi Omega, Sigma Phi Epsilon and Sigma Alpha Epsilon.

While Alpha Chi Omega claimed the win for the Panhellenic Council, Sigma Phi Epsilon earned the top spot for the Interfraternity Council, impressing the audience and judges with a polished, engaging routine.

“I don’t think Alpha Chi has ever won before, and we put so much into it,” said Macy Saunders, the president of Alpha Chi Omega. “I’m glad it was recognized.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mara Scragg, the Panhellenic vice president of programming, who helped coordinate the event, said planning began in December and intensified through the spring semester.

“Greek Sing is my favorite event during Greek Week,” Scragg said. “Each chapter puts in tremendous effort to deliver outstanding performances, and I am excited to see the results.”

Greek Sing is more than just a friendly competition. It’s a high-energy showcase of community, hard work and pride. With family, alumni and students in attendance, each chapter performed a themed dance routine in front of a panel of judges made up of local show choir professionals.

Scragg noted the judging panel was made up entirely of show choir directors and assistant directors from surrounding counties. The selection was intentional to ensure the competition was evaluated by experts in performance, choreography and overall execution.

“These professionals are deeply involved in their students’ development,” she said. “With this background, our judges possess a discerning eye for dancing and understand the importance of a polished, well-executed routine.”

Though the event is competitive, Scragg emphasized the importance of maintaining Greek Sing as an inclusive celebration of Greek unity.

“Our campus is relatively small… which allows us to build meaningful relationships year-round,” she said. “The success of our community depends on our ability to unite, and this is reflected in the spirit of Greek Sing.”

Saunders said Alpha Chi Omega met twice a week for two-hour practices in the weeks leading up to the show. Still, she said much of their success came from individual commitment and a positive attitude.

“The win is such a surreal feeling. It truly shows how strong our sisterhood is and just how happy everyone was during it, no matter what,” she said. “We didn’t care to win or lose — it was just to have fun, I think that’s what made it so special.”

As Greek Week comes to an end, the success of Greek Sing serves as a highlight and reminder of the hard work, collaboration and heart that define Marshall University’s Fraternity and Sorority Life.

“It feels amazing,” Saunders said. “I think everyone saw when we were up there crying. We’re all just so shocked and happy.”

Tally Mamula can be contacted at [email protected].

