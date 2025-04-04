Greek Life unites for community cleanup

Greek Life members at Marshall University are rolling up their sleeves for a community cleanup event on Wednesday, April 2, as part of this year’s Greek Week.

The initiative is a collaboration between the university’s Greek organizations and the Office of Community Service & Family Programs.

Gabe Brown, the office’s director, played a key role in organizing the event, working with city officials to determine how students could make the greatest impact.

“We hope that the city of Huntington sees that the students of Marshall University not only want to earn their degrees but also take care of their community because they live here, buy here and represent not just Marshall University but the city of Huntington,” Brown said.

Story continues below advertisement

This year’s Greek Week includes a new philanthropic focus, and the cleanup provides an opportunity for students to give back to the community that supports them.

“Service is at the heart of this initiative, as we are directly contributing to the betterment of the area surrounding our campus,” Mara Scragg, Panhellenic vice president of programming, said. “Through the cleanup, we are reinforcing the bonds of sisterhood by working collaboratively to make a tangible impact on our community.”

Volunteers will be assigned to various locations around Huntington, specifically focusing on Pullman Square. Tasks include picking up litter, pulling weeds, cleaning sidewalks and performing minor maintenance projects to prepare the area for the busy summer season.

“We aim to create a more welcoming environment for the many events that will take place in the upcoming months,” Scragg said. “Our hope is that this initiative not only improves the physical space but also fosters a sense of unity and collaboration between Greek Life and the local community.”

To ensure the event runs smoothly, Brown coordinated with city officials, including Holly Mount, the 6th District representative of Huntington. Additionally, safety measures were put in place, with personal protective equipment donated by Tootie Carter, director of business operations for the Memorial Student Center. Transportation will also be provided for students unable to reach designated cleanup locations.

The response from Greek Life members has been overwhelmingly positive, with many chapters expressing excitement about engaging with the Huntington community beyond the Marshall campus. Scragg said the event has helped bridge the gap between students and local businesses, fostering a sense of responsibility and civic engagement among participants.

“This event is more than just a cleanup—it’s a statement that Greek Life is committed to making a difference outside of our own organizations,” Scragg said. “When we come together, we can leave a lasting impact on the spaces we share with the broader community.”

Greek Week has traditionally been a time for friendly competition and celebration among chapters, but organizers saw an opportunity to incorporate a more service-driven approach this year. By working alongside city officials and community members, students hope to set a precedent for future Greek Week events.

Despite the enthusiasm, Brown noted that one challenge remains: ensuring all volunteers who signed up follow through with their commitments. Even so, he remains optimistic about the potential for future collaborations between Greek Life and the Office of Community Service.

“With a large representation of Greek Life on Marshall’s campus, we have an opportunity to make a greater impact on our community,” Brown said. “Events like this foster collaboration, enhance civic responsibility, and build stronger communities.”

As Greek Week continues, the community cleanup stands out as a meaningful way for students to contribute beyond their campus, strengthening their connection to the Huntington community and demonstrating their dedication to service.

Tally Mamula can be contacted at [email protected].