Delta Zeta aims to defend Greek Sing title

As the reigning Greek Sing champions, Delta Zeta enters this year’s Greek Week with both excitement and determination to continue their success.

“That title is a large motivator for us. It reminds us that we are capable,” said Liv Stockwin, Delta Zeta’s Greek Sing co-chair.

Stockwin emphasized trust and encouragement were key to their victory last year and remain central to their approach.

“The practice environment needs to be a safe space that people look forward to going to, which I really prioritized this year. It keeps morale up and, therefore, productivity,” she said.

Greek Week, an annual competition among fraternities and sororities, consists of various events, including sports, service initiatives and the highly anticipated Greek Sing competition. Delta Zeta, known for its strong presence in Greek Sing, has also focused on performing well in other aspects of Greek Week.

“With our strong presence in Greek Sing, we try and have a good presence in Greek Week as well,” said Morgan Marshall, Delta Zeta’s Greek Week co-chair. “We realize that not all points come from Greek Sing alone. It is very important to stay active in the other events as well, whether it’s the basketball game or community service.”

Preparation for Greek Week began as early as February, according to Marshall, who worked alongside Greek Week Chair Anna Gallo to coordinate logistics.

“We started to plan for Greek Week around February. Anna and I began to talk about rotation for basketball and volleyball and about who would be our coaches,” Marshall said.

Gallo highlighted the importance of fostering a welcoming and encouraging environment for participation.

“Greek Week is about having fun and showing pride in Delta Zeta, so I try to remind everyone that it’s not about being perfect, it’s about being present,” she said. “I talk about the events on our GroupMe and at our chapter meetings and make sure everyone knows they’re welcome, even if they’ve never played a sport before.”

Beyond competition, Greek Week serves as an opportunity for sisterhood and campus-wide unity.

“Greek Week is honestly one of those times where you really see what sisterhood means,” Gallo said. “Whether we’re practicing our Greek Sing dance late hours into the night or cheering each other on in a sports event, it’s a chance for us to connect outside of the usual chapter events and form memories that we’ll talk about forever.”

Stockwin also acknowledged the added pressure of being the defending Greek Sing champions but praised Delta Zeta’s mindset.

“There is always a pressure, considering it is a competition that is widely followed by the school population,” she said. “Although, I think our chapter has a really healthy mindset about it. We just love doing things together.”

As Delta Zeta prepares to take the stage once again, Stockwin hopes their performance will leave a lasting impression.

“I hope they remember how much fun we had up there,” Stockwin said. “It takes a lot of work and hours to be able to create an eight-minute performance, but it is so worth it in the end.”

Looking beyond just competition, Delta Zeta members hope Greek Week strengthens their bonds and leaves a lasting impact.

“I hope our chapter walks away feeling more connected, more proud and more confident,” Gallo said. “At the end of the day, it’s not just about the competitions, it’s about the memories, the laughs and the sisterhood that make Delta Zeta home.”

