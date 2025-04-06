Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Gov. Morrisey signs bill banning certain food dyes, suggests changes to SNAP

Holly Belmont, Staff Reporter
April 6, 2025
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., right, watches as West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey signs a letter of intent to request changes to the state’s SNAP and food dye legislation, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Martinsburg, W. Va. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Harmful food dyes in school lunches and unhealthy food items for commercial sale have been banned by Gov. Patrick Morrisey through the signing of House Bill 2354, making the state the second behind California to enact such laws. 

Food dyes, notably Red Dye No. 40 and Yellow Dye No. 5, are believed to cause various health issues, including hyperactivity, irritability and allergic reactions in mostly children. 

Morrisey held a press conference in which he said West Virginia, nearly last in public health metrics, is taking steps toward becoming a healthier state. 

“Let’s start with no more dyes and dangerous additives in the schools,” he said. “We know that studies show that can lead to issues with hormones and hyperactivity and learning challenges for our kids and even cancer.” 

Companies must enforce the new law beginning on Jan. 1, 2028, allowing ample time to make the proper adjustments. `

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps, is subject to changes under Morrisey’s administration. 

He mentioned the removal of soda from taxpayer-subsidized SNAP, a request to be made to the federal government, which Kennedy said would be approved by his agency. 

Morrisey also said that he wants to make “healthy bundles” available to SNAP recipients. 

“If taxpayers are paying for it, let’s make sure it fuels health, not disease.” 

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joined Morrisey at the event, speaking after the governor and opening his speech with comments regarding Morrisey’s weight. 

“The first time I saw him, I said, ‘You look like you ate Governor Morrisey,’” Kennedy said, referring to Morrisey himself. “I am going to put him on a really rigorous regimen, and we’re gonna put him on a carnivore diet. 

He continued with the jabs at Morrisey, “Raise your hand if you want Gov. Morrisey to do a public weigh-in once a month.”

Morrisey heeded Kennedy’s comments with a smile, as he previously said himself that he is a “major renovation project.” 

Later Morrisey affirmed his commitment to health and weight loss. 

“I’m going to do my best, my personal best to make the hard choices to get healthier,” he said. “You see, I want all West Virginians to have happy, long, healthy and purposeful lives.”

Holly Belmont can be contacted at [email protected].

