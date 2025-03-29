Marshall majorettes balance the spotlight and sisterhood

Photo of Emily Price (left) and Bree Moats (right). (Courtesy of Bree Moats)

Balancing the high-energy world of being a majorette with the commitments of Greek Life is no easy feat, but for Bree Moats and Emily Price, it’s a challenge they gladly embrace.

“It was definitely a big commitment, but I saw how both could complement each other,” said Moats, senior health sciences major and member of Tri Sigma. “Majorettes gave me a creative outlet and school spirit, while Tri Sigma gave me leadership and community service opportunities.”

For both women, the decision to join a sorority while performing on the field came from a desire to make the most of their college experience.

Price, freshman exercise science major on a pre-physician assistant track, knew before arriving at Marshall University she wanted to be both a majorette and a sorority member.

Story continues below advertisement

“Philanthropy and community service are such a big part of my life,” Price said. “When I heard that I could help serve a bigger cause than myself, I knew I had to do it.”

Being a majorette means rigorous rehearsals, game-day performances and managing academics — add Greek Life on top of that, and time management becomes crucial.

Both Moats and Price rely on careful planning to stay on top of their responsibilities.

“Time management is key,” Moats said. “I live by my planner and to-do lists, and I make sure to set priorities each week.”

Price echoes the sentiment, relying on detailed schedules to track her commitments.

“Without organization and time management skills, these extracurriculars wouldn’t be possible,” Price said.

On game days, the schedule is particularly grueling. Mornings start early with hair and makeup, followed by band practice, tailgates, pregame performances and, finally, the big game.

“There’s nothing like running onto the field and seeing the stadium full of fans,” Moats said. “By the time the game is over, I’m exhausted but also on such a high from performing.”

One of the biggest hurdles they face is scheduling conflicts between majorette commitments and Greek events, especially during recruitment and Homecoming.

“There have been times when Greek events and majorette commitments overlapped,” Moats said. “When conflicts arise, I communicate with both my sorority and the majorette coaches to find solutions.”

Price has also had to miss sorority events due to majorette responsibilities but knew from the start sacrifices would be necessary.

Despite the challenges, both women emphasize the rewards of being part of both communities.

“Being in both organizations has taught me to stay organized and use my time wisely,” Price said. “It’s helped me meet so many new people and further my connections on campus.”

As majorettes and sorority women, Moats and Price represent Marshall University in multiple ways. Whether twirling batons on the field or participating in Greek philanthropy events, they take pride in their roles.

“As a majorette, I’m literally representing Marshall every time I step onto the field,” Moats said. “But in Greek Life, I also carry that school spirit and pride in a different way: through philanthropy, leadership and being a positive example of campus involvement.”

Price sees her role as an opportunity to inspire younger twirlers and fellow students.

“When you are in your majorette costume with your hair and makeup, there are younger twirlers looking up to you, hoping to be in your shoes one day,” she said. “The same goes for Greek Life. You have the Marshall community and alumni watching you, so you always need to set a positive example.”

Both women credit their sorority sisters for unwavering support. Whether attending games to cheer them on or sending good luck messages before performances, they said their Greek community is always there.

“My sisters genuinely celebrate my wins, and that means everything,” Moats said.

For students considering taking on multiple leadership roles, Moats and Price encourage them to go for it while staying organized and prepared for a demanding schedule.

“College is the best time to challenge yourself and see what you’re capable of,” Moats said. “If you’re passionate about multiple things, don’t feel like you have to choose just one.”

Likewise, Price urges students to take the leap.

“Yes, it can be overwhelming and stressful at times, but it is the most rewarding feeling anyone could ever ask for,” she said. “You only live once, so make the most of it and don’t look back.”

As they continue to navigate the dual worlds of Greek Life and athletics, Moats and Price prove that passion, determination and a little time management can make it all possible.

Tally Mamula can be contacted at [email protected].