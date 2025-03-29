Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Marshall majorettes balance the spotlight and sisterhood

Tally Mamula, Student Reporter
March 29, 2025
Photo of Emily Price (left) and Bree Moats (right). (Courtesy of Bree Moats)

Balancing the high-energy world of being a majorette with the commitments of Greek Life is no easy feat, but for Bree Moats and Emily Price, it’s a challenge they gladly embrace.

“It was definitely a big commitment, but I saw how both could complement each other,” said Moats, senior health sciences major and member of Tri Sigma. “Majorettes gave me a creative outlet and school spirit, while Tri Sigma gave me leadership and community service opportunities.”

For both women, the decision to join a sorority while performing on the field came from a desire to make the most of their college experience. 

Price, freshman exercise science major on a pre-physician assistant track, knew before arriving at Marshall University she wanted to be both a majorette and a sorority member.

Story continues below advertisement

“Philanthropy and community service are such a big part of my life,” Price said. “When I heard that I could help serve a bigger cause than myself, I knew I had to do it.”

Being a majorette means rigorous rehearsals, game-day performances and managing academics — add Greek Life on top of that, and time management becomes crucial. 

Both Moats and Price rely on careful planning to stay on top of their responsibilities.

“Time management is key,” Moats said. “I live by my planner and to-do lists, and I make sure to set priorities each week.”

Price echoes the sentiment, relying on detailed schedules to track her commitments. 

“Without organization and time management skills, these extracurriculars wouldn’t be possible,” Price said.

On game days, the schedule is particularly grueling. Mornings start early with hair and makeup, followed by band practice, tailgates, pregame performances and, finally, the big game.

“There’s nothing like running onto the field and seeing the stadium full of fans,” Moats said. “By the time the game is over, I’m exhausted but also on such a high from performing.”

One of the biggest hurdles they face is scheduling conflicts between majorette commitments and Greek events, especially during recruitment and Homecoming.

“There have been times when Greek events and majorette commitments overlapped,” Moats said. “When conflicts arise, I communicate with both my sorority and the majorette coaches to find solutions.”

Price has also had to miss sorority events due to majorette responsibilities but knew from the start sacrifices would be necessary. 

Despite the challenges, both women emphasize the rewards of being part of both communities.

“Being in both organizations has taught me to stay organized and use my time wisely,” Price said. “It’s helped me meet so many new people and further my connections on campus.”

As majorettes and sorority women, Moats and Price represent Marshall University in multiple ways. Whether twirling batons on the field or participating in Greek philanthropy events, they take pride in their roles.

“As a majorette, I’m literally representing Marshall every time I step onto the field,” Moats said. “But in Greek Life, I also carry that school spirit and pride in a different way: through philanthropy, leadership and being a positive example of campus involvement.”

Price sees her role as an opportunity to inspire younger twirlers and fellow students. 

“When you are in your majorette costume with your hair and makeup, there are younger twirlers looking up to you, hoping to be in your shoes one day,” she said. “The same goes for Greek Life. You have the Marshall community and alumni watching you, so you always need to set a positive example.”

Both women credit their sorority sisters for unwavering support. Whether attending games to cheer them on or sending good luck messages before performances, they said their Greek community is always there.

“My sisters genuinely celebrate my wins, and that means everything,” Moats said.

For students considering taking on multiple leadership roles, Moats and Price encourage them to go for it while staying organized and prepared for a demanding schedule.

“College is the best time to challenge yourself and see what you’re capable of,” Moats said. “If you’re passionate about multiple things, don’t feel like you have to choose just one.”

Likewise, Price urges students to take the leap. 

“Yes, it can be overwhelming and stressful at times, but it is the most rewarding feeling anyone could ever ask for,” she said. “You only live once, so make the most of it and don’t look back.”

As they continue to navigate the dual worlds of Greek Life and athletics, Moats and Price prove that passion, determination and a little time management can make it all possible.

Tally Mamula can be contacted at [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$545
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in Features
Members of the Collegiate Recovery Community at Harmony House (Courtesy of Allison Conley)
Beyond substance use disorder: Collegiate Recovery Community supports recovery for all
Kate Meek is the president of the Women in Chem club. (Courtesy of Marshall Women in Chem Instagram)
Women in Chem form bonds inside and outside the lab
State Seal of WV. (Courtesy of the WV State Legislature)
March in West Virginia history: key events through the years
Cartoon by James Harris, published in March 16, 2000, edition of The Parthenon.
Spring break then and now: Same places, different prices
Alumnae relations in sororities: A changing landscape
Marshall University is home to nearly 200 international students this semester; 189 from 41 different countries.
Herd International: A glimpse into global students at Marshall University
More in NEWS
Margaret Lemos is a professor of law at Duke University. (Courtesy of Duke Law School)
Amicus Curiae tackles partisanship in U.S. Supreme Court
The partnership will create jobs and new experiences for students.
Marshall University partnership to bring economic growth to students and community
Brooks has been honored by the city government for her involvement in the community. (Courtesy of Marshall University)
Celebrating Women's History: Marshall library leader recognized by city
Zach Bryan and his tour manager Jay-Michael Cisco at the Marshall Football game on Oct. 5, 2024. (The Parthenon/Wade Sullivan)
Zach Bryan to perform at the Joan, Marshall community will get first priority in ticket sale
Huntington Mayor, Patrick Ferrell speaking at the City Council Meeting. (The Parthenon/Wade Sullivan)
Huntington City Council holds pressurized budget discussion
President Donald Trump arrives to address a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Political science professor gives input on Trump’s address to Congress
Donate to The Parthenon
$545
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal