College Democrats Push for Youth Involvement Ahead of Election Day

Kaitlyn Fleming, Opinions & Culture Editor
November 8, 2024
College Democrats members Owen Smith, Ashton Pack, Reagan Clagg, Abbi Carney, and Quinlin Sollars

Women’s reproductive rights, transgender rights and economic stability are at the forefront of this year’s election, said one member of College Democrats at Marshall University. 

“As a woman who does have that right most of the year and then crosses the border to West Virginia and does not, that is very frustrating,” College Democrats President Reagan Clagg said. 

Likewise, College Democrats Treasurer Ashton Pack said while the issue does not directly affect him, reproductive rights are a pressing concern. 

“In today’s climate where there are candidates who wish to turn back the clock, it is very important,” Pack said. “It puts women in harm’s way if they can’t get the essential health care they need.”

College Democrats is an organization that is dedicated to civic engagement and the advancement of progressive values on Marshall’s campus, Pack said. 

Most recently, Clagg said the organization participated in hosting Glenn Elliot, the Democratic West Virginia Senate candidate, on Marshall’s campus as a part of his “The Place Where We Belong” tour. 

In addition, Clagg said all members of College Democrats continue to advocate for the issues close to their hearts in their own ways. 

“All of us, personally, have been doing social media outreach,” Clagg said. “We also do tabling events to try and engage with other students.” 

As for the organization during an election season, both Clagg and Pack said encouraging young people to vote is more vital than ever. 

“I think our age demographic is really apathetic,” Clagg said, “which is interesting because it is an election year, and we haven’t necessarily seen the numbers that we want.” 

Likewise, Pack said college students who wish to purchase a home upon graduation must get out and vote. 

“Especially in West Virginia, there’s not a lot of opportunity for people who are coming out of college,” he said. “I believe that Harris’s promise of an opportunity economy really speaks to the younger population who may not feel optimistic about their future.”

In addition, Clagg said even if a specific issue does not resonate with certain groups, empathy is also on the ballot. 

“Trans rights are a big deal because we have people trying to take away the rights of adults and children to live as who they are,” Clagg said. “While I am not in that position myself, I do really feel for them.” 

Despite the weight of the matters involved, both Clagg and Pack said they feel optimistic in regards to the election and future. 

“I feel like there has been a lot of enthusiasm and unity behind Kamala Harris as a candidate,” Pack said. 

To parallel this, Clagg said, “Having a younger Black woman at the top of the ticket has really driven up enthusiasm. So, I hope we see the turnout as a result.” 

Meanwhile, due to inactivity on campus and HerdLink, Clagg said it appears the Marshall chapter of College Republicans have disbanded. 

