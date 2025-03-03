Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

New Seeds Start to Take Root at Marshall University

Soleil Woolard, Student Reporter
March 3, 2025
Poster for the event (Courtesy of Intercultural Affairs, Student Affairs, Women’s and Gender Center).

Not everyone is the same kind of advocate, but every student deserves to know what level of activism they are comfortable with, said the program coordinator for the Women’s and Gender Center.

The Women’s and Gender Center will host Planting Seeds of Progress at the Memorial Student Center on Tuesday, March 4, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Alissa Rookard, program coordinator for the Women’s and Gender Center, said the event is about providing resources to students as well as giving a sense of empowerment.

“Originally, the idea came from I just wanted to empower students and bring attention to the fact that they have the ability to change the things that they see around them if they don’t like what they are seeing,” Rookard said. “The best way for me to illustrate that point and to make it fun and interactive was to bring in an element of gardening.”

Story continues below advertisement

The event is a fundraising event for the center, and with a $5 donation, you get your very own wildflower planting kit. Rookard said though donations are appreciated, the event has an abundance of student resources for all those who want to stop by.

“We’ll be doing those quizzes for activism, so if someone is just not in a position where they can give $5, no worries. We’ll still have something for you, and we still have resources available,” Rookard said. “It’s really an event where there’s something for everyone.”

Seble Abiyu, a graduate assistant, said they are so excited to be a part of the event. Abiyu helped with implementation, coordinating the ground-level activities and contributed to how the center was going to conduct the event.

“I’m so excited because you know it’s like two birds with one stone,” Abiyu said. “We’re promoting green development at the same time sexual and reproductive health. It’s so exciting.”

Abiyu said that one of the main goals is to raise awareness and engage with the students, especially with other upcoming events that are hosted by the center. 

“We’re trying to provide a safe and confidential space and a comprehensive service provision point where we can point you to a required service as per your need,” Abiyu said. “It’s honestly for everyone.” 

Rookard said early on the idea of this event that gardening was a core part of it and wanted to bring a little moment of peace into the lives of students.

“I think that tensions in everyday life have been heightened in the last few months, and in my opinion, I find gardening to be an incredibly relaxing and rewarding practice, “ Rookard said. “So, I thought that I could share that with the students on campus, and maybe if they have never tried gardening before, that’s something they can, no pun intended, grow into their own thing.

The funds that are raised from this event are going to be used to provide menstrual products across campus. 

“We already have that campaign going and strong. We have volunteers that come in and pretty much every week help restock bathrooms across campus, but we want to expand that and make sure that is accessible literally across campus,” Rookard said.

The center will be hosting future events that highlight women in gaming, a workshop that is to educate about how to negotiate salary and another event to provide skills for underemployed or unemployed women and explore opportunities.

Soleil Woolard can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in CAMPUS LIFE
Cody Lumpkin and Ian Nolte, assistant professors in the English department at Marshall University recording their podcast at HerdCon. (The Parthenon/Ashton Pack)
Marshall professors discuss guilty pleasure films at HerdCon
Alpha Xi Delta House on 5th Ave.
Alpha Xi Delta at Marshall University fosters leadership, sisterhood and service
Students enjoyed a break from the cold weather with temperatures in the 60s on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Don't let the cold bring you down
Break free is accepting unused and unopened tampons until Feb. 28. (Courtesy of Break Free)
Panhellenic partners with Break Free for campus tampon drive
Sigma Alpha Epsilon leaders strive for growth, brotherhood and community impact
Alpha Xi Delta member Mychal Cron serves breakfast at the 2024 Strawberry Breakfast.
Alpha Xi Delta champions philanthropy for foster youth
More in Clubs & Organizations
81.1% of 53 students polled said they read in their free time.
Marshall students settle in with a good book
The members of PROS explore local parks as a club activity.
Parks and Rec Organization aims for growth in numbers
College Democrats members Owen Smith, Ashton Pack, Reagan Clagg, Abbi Carney, and Quinlin Sollars
College Democrats push for youth involvement ahead of Election Day
Student Garden prepares for end of the growing season
Student Garden prepares for end of the growing season
Marching Thunder Performing their pregame show in Exhibition
South Point wins marching band competition
TEDxMarshallU opens doors for students to share their visions
TEDxMarshallU opens doors for students to share their visions
More in NEWS
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion protest draws large crowd
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion protest draws large crowd
The 2025 TedxMarshallU speakers. (Courtesy of TedxMarshallU)
TedxMarshallU returns to campus for seventh year featuring “Beyond Borders” theme
GALLERY: DEI protest at Marshall University
GALLERY: DEI protest at Marshall University
Todd Godby has 20 years of ministry experience and industrial experience. (Courtesy of Marshall Advanced Manufacturing Center)
After Office Hours: Todd Godby
Huddleston served as the sports editor of The Parthenon. (Courtesy of Taylor Huddleston)
Student Press Freedom Day: Journalists push for media literacy, freedom
JCPenney partnered with Career Education to provide Marshall students with a discount on professional clothing.
JCPenney prepares students with professional attire
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal